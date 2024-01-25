Calgon Carbon To Invest $94M For Expansion In New Mexico

The granular activated carbon manufacturer acquired two existing businesses — Benchmark Tank and Bloomfield Machine and Welding — and plans to retain all 42 employees and hire nine additional staff in 2024.

Calgon Carbon Corp. will invest $94 million over the next decade to expand its operations into New Mexico.

The granular activated carbon manufacturer acquired two existing businesses — Benchmark Tank and Bloomfield Machine and Welding — and plans to retain all 42 employees and hire nine additional staff in 2024.

Scott Bird, Interim Executive Director at 4Corners Economic Development LLC, said the project is important because it shows that the area can “grow and diversify” its economy while investing in existing workers.

Officials expect to hire 16 new employees overall, over the course of the next several years.

Its Bloomfield, New Mexico, site will be the primary manufacturer of activated carbon vessels for customers in the western and southwestern U.S., according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

New Mexico Awards Job Training Funds To 14 Companies In 2023, the New Mexico Economic Development Department’s Job Training Incentive Program (JTIP) assisted a total of 44 companies in 11 counties. Read more…

“This investment will expand a skilled workforce and increase wages in a part of the state that has seen a lot of job displacement,” said Acting EDD Cabinet Secretary Mark Roper. “It also puts Bloomfield at the center of a future-driven technology that helps diversify New Mexico’s economy.”

Bloomfield City Manager George Duncan said they are excited for Calgon Carbon to join the local community.

“Bloomfield has long been a hub for industry in San Juan County and this will encourage other manufacturers to look at our community,” Duncan said.