Cal-Maine Foods To Establish Processing Facility In Missouri

A national producer and distributor of shell eggs will establish a processing facility in Dexter, MO.

The $13 million investment by Cal-Maine is expected to create nearly 100 jobs to southeast Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

“Cal-Maine Foods is an agricultural leader we’re proud to have in our state,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This company’s investment in Dexter is helping Missourians prosper by creating jobs, supporting farmers, and strengthening our agriculture industry as a whole.”

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said the announcement from Cal-Maine Foods is a win for poultry farmers, grain farmers and the many agribusinesses who support those segments of the industry.

The shell-egg processing company’s employment opportunities will give Dexter-area residents a chance to be part of a “dynamic, growing industry,” according to Alisha Trammell, Executive Director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce.

“Cal-Maine Foods’ decision to establish their facility in Dexter not only underscores our city’s exceptional potential but also brings a wave of prosperity that will significantly benefit our local workforce and economy,” Trammell said.

The company will repurpose as existing facility that had been used for chicken processing. Cal-Maine, according to Missouri DED, plans to partner with local growers.

Sherman Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cal-Maine Foods, said the Dexter location provides an “important opportunity” to expand the company’s footprint. Operations are expected to begin this summer.

Cal-Maine was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.