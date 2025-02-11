Contact Us

Business Is Taking Off In Ohio

A first-of-its-kind investment from systems and weapons maker Anduril propelled the Buckeye State into 2025.

By Kyle Peschler
From the January/February 2025 Issue

In the largest single job-creation project in state history, Anduril will create more than 4,000 jobs in Ohio. The California-based autonomous systems and weapons manufacturer selected Columbus as the location of Arsenal-1, its first hyperscale manufacturing facility. Anduril will invest nearly $1 billion into the development of the five-million-square-foot facility.

According to the company, Arsenal-1 will redefine the scale and speed that autonomous systems and weapons can be produced for the United States and its allies and partners, and is a “monumental and essential step toward rebuilding America’s defense industrial base, strengthening America’s warfighting capabilities, and enhancing deterrence amid rising international threats.”

Anduril Ohio
Anduril Industries is building its first hyperscale manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Ohio was selected as the location for Anduril’s first Arsenal factory due to its infrastructure to support Anduril’s unique needs, its highly skilled and diverse manufacturing workforce, and a legacy of leadership in aerospace and defense.

“Arsenal-1 represents a significant step forward in how we build the autonomous systems and weapons our nation and allies need, leveraging Ohio’s world-class workforce, robust infrastructure, and scalable, software-driven manufacturing to set a new standard for securing the future of defense,” said Anduril Industries CEO Brian Schimpf. “We are ready to break ground and get to work building the capabilities that will strengthen America’s industrial base and national security for years to come.”

This project will pursue a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development at an upcoming Tax Credit Authority meeting. The project will request $70 million from the All Ohio Future Fund at an upcoming Controlling Board meeting.

JP Nauseef, JobsOhio President & CEO/U.S. Air Force (retired) stated “We must support partners like Anduril in their mission to fundamentally change the way we protect and defend our nation and deter the very real risk we face today. And Ohio is ready to meet the moment with humility, determination, and grit.”

AWS Expands In Central Ohio

In June 2024, Amazon Web Services announced the investment of $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to help expand its data center operations in Central Ohio, creating hundreds of jobs.

This data center project will be the second-largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history. The new data centers will have computer servers, data storage drives, networking equipment, and other technological infrastructure which helps power cloud computing.

“Today, we are proud to reinforce our long-term commitment to the State of Ohio with plans to expand and invest an estimated $7.8 billion by 2030,” said Roger Wehner, Director of Economic Development, AWS. “Since 2015, AWS has invested more than $6 billion in Ohio while supporting thousands of local jobs. This additional investment will bring new, well-paying jobs and will continue our partnership with the state of Ohio and deliver new workforce development and educational programs that support the next generation of talent by emphasizing collaborative, long term public and private partnerships across the state.”

AWS investments and operations have created $2 billion in economic benefit for Ohio while supporting more than 3,000 local secondary jobs on an average annual basis. In 2022, AWS directly employed nearly 1,000 Ohio residents.

Check out all the latest news related to Ohio economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

