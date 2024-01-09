Business Facilities LiveXchange: You’re Invited!

Finding the right location to place your business is one of the most important decisions you can make for the future of your company. Making the correct choice on where to place your operations can be the difference between success and failure.

If your company has plans to expand or relocate its operations within the next three years, we’d like to invite you to join us at our executive site selection conference — Business Facilities LiveXchange — which will take place March 17-19 in Richmond, Virginia.

In just two-and-a-half days, you’ll get the education you need to make the informed location choices that can increase your company’s pathway to success.

Why Attend Business Facilities LiveXchange?

Find out about incentives and benefits that various states, cities and utilities are offering to relocating or expanding companies during in-depth one-on-one meetings. You can save your company time and money by meeting with representatives from over 20 different locations, all under one roof.

Our Executive Conference Program will focus on the best strategies to employ when choosing a new location for your business.

Multiple networking events will connect you with other executives who are making similar location decisions.

There’s no cost to attend LiveXchange. All qualified attendees will receive two nights’ hotel stay at the Omni Richmond Hotel and all meals. A travel stipend will also be provided.