Business Facilities editors are currently accepting entries for the magazine’s 2024 Economic Development Organization (EDO) awards, to be featured in the May/June 2024 issue. The 2024 EDO Awards shine a spotlight on EDOs for leadership, effective programs, and innovative initiatives focused on attracting and retaining companies in their locations. Economic development teams are invited to submit an entry by Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Business Facilities will recognize organizations’ for economic development initiatives and programs that showcase either: demonstrated results or an innovative approach. These demonstrated results or introduction of an innovative approach should have taken place no earlier than January 2023.

Relevant aspects of economic development include, but are not limited to:

Innovative incentives or legislation

Partnerships with education (K-12, higher education, training/vocational)

Partnerships to improve logistics/infrastructure

Supporting entrepreneurs/emerging industries

Quality of Life

Housing Initiatives

Marketing tools, including use of technology

Read the 2023 Business Facilities EDO Awards stories, published in the May/June 2023 issue.

Share your EDO story, and submit materials by March 14, 2024. (Specific relocation, expansion, and retention projects are not eligible for the EDO Awards.

Nominations can be accepted from any member of an economic development organization (U.S. or international). Corporate site selectors, site selection consultants, and other industry professionals are also able to nominate. Winners will be recognized in the May/June 2024 issue of Business Facilities and on BusinessFacilities.com. There is no charge to submit a nomination for the 2024 EDO Awards.