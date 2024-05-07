Business Facilities Announces 2024 EDO Awards

RED BANK, NJ — For the second year, Business Facilities is shining a spotlight on economic developers’ efforts toward growing their communities with the 2024 Economic Development Organization (EDO) Awards. These awards recognize initiatives that are delivering results toward capital investment, job creation, quality of life, and more. The 24 organizations awarded this year represent an array of solutions across geographies, industries, and challenges.
“The 2024 entries spanned a broad range of organizations and strategies, reflecting the importance of vision and teamwork when it comes to achieving economic growth,” says Anne Cosgrove, Editorial Director of Business Facilities. “While the organizations nominated vary by size and scope, their innovation and resourcefulness shone throughout all the winning entries. From workforce development to tech ecosystems and housing issues, the ideas represented focus on the dynamic nature of economic development and corporate site selection.”
Business Facilities editors evaluated the entries submitted through an online portal and selected 24 winners in categories by State, Utility, Large, Mid-Sized, and Small EDO.
The 2024 Economic Development Organization Award Winners are:
State EDO Awards
- Arkansas Economic Development Commission: Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certification Program
- Arizona Commerce Authority: Future48 Workforce Accelerators
- Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade: Innovative Housing Incentive Program
- Indiana Economic Development Corporation: READI Plans – Michigan City, Seymour, and Warsaw
- Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina: Sustaining Statewide Success
- Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation: Propelling Tech Hub Designation
Utility EDO Awards
- Cleco Power (Louisiana): Economic Development 2.0
- Florida Power & Light: WonderFL Talent Attraction
Large EDO Awards (population over 500K)
- Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance (Florida): Broward County Strategic Job Creation Incentive
- Greater Houston Partnership (Texas): Upskill Houston
- Commerce Lexington (Kentucky): Regional Competitiveness Plan
- Greater Memphis Chamber (Tennessee): Tennessee House at SXSW
- Greater Seattle Partners (Washington): Greater Seattle Export Accelerator
- Québec International: Tech Ecosystem Effort
- Quonset Development Corporation (Rhode Island): Port of Davisville Upgrade
Mid-Sized EDO Awards (population 100K to 500K)
- Development Corporation of Abilene (Texas): Building Tomorrow’s Workforce
- Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance (Michigan): Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County
- Think Dutchess Alliance For Business (New York): Winning Partnerships
- City of Hayward (California): Port of Sale Grant Program
- City of Henderson (Nevada): Target Industry Analysis and Dashboard
- The City of Richmond, Department of Housing and Community Development,
and Department of Economic Development (Virginia): Affordable Housing Performance Grant Program
Small EDO Awards (population approx. 100K)
- Ardmore Development Authority (Oklahoma): Turning Closure Into Opportunity
- Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority (Alabama): Venue2 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center
- City of Marion (Illinois): STAR Bond District
Full coverage of the 2024 Economic Development Organization Awards will be featured in the May/June issue of Business Facilities.
For more information, contact Anne Cosgrove at acosgrove@groupc.com or 732-559-1250.
Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.