Business Facilities Announces 2024 EDO Awards

The publication for site selection professionals recognizes 24 Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) for their innovative programs that are making an impact.

RED BANK, NJ — For the second year, Business Facilities is shining a spotlight on economic developers’ efforts toward growing their communities with the 2024 Economic Development Organization (EDO) Awards. These awards recognize initiatives that are delivering results toward capital investment, job creation, quality of life, and more. The 24 organizations awarded this year represent an array of solutions across geographies, industries, and challenges.

“The 2024 entries spanned a broad range of organizations and strategies, reflecting the importance of vision and teamwork when it comes to achieving economic growth,” says Anne Cosgrove, Editorial Director of Business Facilities. “While the organizations nominated vary by size and scope, their innovation and resourcefulness shone throughout all the winning entries. From workforce development to tech ecosystems and housing issues, the ideas represented focus on the dynamic nature of economic development and corporate site selection.”

Business Facilities editors evaluated the entries submitted through an online portal and selected 24 winners in categories by State, Utility, Large, Mid-Sized, and Small EDO.

The 2024 Economic Development Organization Award Winners are:

State EDO Awards

Arkansas Economic Development Commission: Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certification Program

Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certification Program Arizona Commerce Authority: Future48 Workforce Accelerators

Future48 Workforce Accelerators Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade: Innovative Housing Incentive Program

Innovative Housing Incentive Program Indiana Economic Development Corporation: READI Plans – Michigan City, Seymour, and Warsaw

READI Plans – Michigan City, Seymour, and Warsaw Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina: Sustaining Statewide Success

Sustaining Statewide Success Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation: Propelling Tech Hub Designation

Utility EDO Awards

Cleco Power (Louisiana): Economic Development 2.0

Economic Development 2.0 Florida Power & Light: WonderFL Talent Attraction

Large EDO Awards (population over 500K)

Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance (Florida): Broward County Strategic Job Creation Incentive

Broward County Strategic Job Creation Incentive Greater Houston Partnership (Texas): Upskill Houston

Upskill Houston Commerce Lexington (Kentucky): Regional Competitiveness Plan

Regional Competitiveness Plan Greater Memphis Chamber (Tennessee): Tennessee House at SXSW

Tennessee House at SXSW Greater Seattle Partners (Washington): Greater Seattle Export Accelerator

Greater Seattle Export Accelerator Québec International: Tech Ecosystem Effort

Tech Ecosystem Effort Quonset Development Corporation (Rhode Island): Port of Davisville Upgrade

Mid-Sized EDO Awards (population 100K to 500K)

Development Corporation of Abilene (Texas): Building Tomorrow’s Workforce

Building Tomorrow’s Workforce Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance (Michigan): Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County

Advanced Manufacturing District of Genesee County Think Dutchess Alliance For Business (New York): Winning Partnerships

Winning Partnerships City of Hayward (California): Port of Sale Grant Program

Port of Sale Grant Program City of Henderson (Nevada): Target Industry Analysis and Dashboard

Target Industry Analysis and Dashboard The City of Richmond, Department of Housing and Community Development,

and Department of Economic Development (Virginia): Affordable Housing Performance Grant Program

Small EDO Awards (population approx. 100K)

Ardmore Development Authority (Oklahoma): Turning Closure Into Opportunity

Turning Closure Into Opportunity Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority (Alabama): Venue2 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center

Venue2 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center City of Marion (Illinois): STAR Bond District

Full coverage of the 2024 Economic Development Organization Awards will be featured in the May/June issue of Business Facilities.

For more information, contact Anne Cosgrove at acosgrove@groupc.com or 732-559-1250.

Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.