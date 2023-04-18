Business Facilities Names Inaugural Class of 2023: EDO Awards

RED BANK, NJ — For the first time, Business Facilities has recognized economic developers’ efforts toward growing their communities with its Economic Development Organization (EDO) Awards. In the competitive “team sport” of economic development, record-breaking projects and creating new pockets of economic growth are the brass ring communities are aiming to secure. These 2023 EDO Awards winners characterize tenacity from the grassroots level to securing multimillion-dollar projects.

“Every organization has a story behind their strategy, and we applaud all who submitted a nomination,” says Anne Cosgrove, Editorial Director of Business Facilities. “And while these stories vary by size and scope, a common thread is that our winners demonstrated proven results, innovation, and resourcefulness, as well as effective partnerships. Congratulations to each of this year’s winners!”

Business Facilities editors evaluated the entries submitted through an online portal and selected 24 winners in categories by State, Utility, Large, Mid-Sized, and Small EDO.

2023 Economic Development Organization Awards Winners

State EDO Awards

Arizona Commerce Authority

Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina

Empire State Development – New York

Mississippi Development Authority

Utility EDO Awards

Cleco Power – Louisiana

Florida Power & Light

Large EDO Awards

(population over 500K)