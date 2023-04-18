Business Facilities Names Inaugural Class of 2023: EDO Awards

RED BANK, NJ — For the first time, Business Facilities has recognized economic developers’ efforts toward growing their communities with its Economic Development Organization (EDO) Awards. In the competitive “team sport” of economic development, record-breaking projects and creating new pockets of economic growth are the brass ring communities are aiming to secure. These 2023 EDO Awards winners characterize tenacity from the grassroots level to securing multimillion-dollar projects.
“Every organization has a story behind their strategy, and we applaud all who submitted a nomination,” says Anne Cosgrove, Editorial Director of Business Facilities. “And while these stories vary by size and scope, a common thread is that our winners demonstrated proven results, innovation, and resourcefulness, as well as effective partnerships. Congratulations to each of this year’s winners!”
Business Facilities editors evaluated the entries submitted through an online portal and selected 24 winners in categories by State, Utility, Large, Mid-Sized, and Small EDO.
2023 Economic Development Organization Awards Winners
State EDO Awards
- Arizona Commerce Authority
- Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina
- Empire State Development – New York
- Mississippi Development Authority
Utility EDO Awards
- Cleco Power – Louisiana
- Florida Power & Light
Large EDO Awards
(population over 500K)
- City of Brampton, Ontario – Canada
- Greater Richmond Partnership – Virginia
- North Louisiana Economic Partnership
- World Business Chicago – Illinois
Mid-Sized EDO Awards
(population 100K to 500K)
- Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council – Tennessee
- Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County – Florida
- Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership – Georgia
- Grand Junction Economic Partnership – Colorado
- Henderson Economic Development – Nevada
- Hernando County Office of Economic Development – Florida
- Scranton-Lackawanna Industrial Building Co. – Pennsylvania
- St. Tammany Corporation – Louisiana
Small EDO Awards
(population under 100K)
- Chester County Economic Development – South Carolina
- Cheyenne LEADS – Wyoming
- Mississippi County Economic Development – Arkansas
- Pflugerville Community Development Corp. – Texas
- Town of Flower Mound – Texas
- Village of Gurnee – Illinois
Full coverage of the 2023 Economic Development Organization Awards will be featured in the May/June issue of Business Facilities.
For more information, contact Anne Cosgrove at acosgrove@groupc.com or 732-559-1250.
Business Facilities is a national publication that has been the leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years.