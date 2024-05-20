Bridor will begin building its Greater Salt Lake City facility this year, with completion scheduled for 2029. Plus, Minova and Mountain Billy Gun Lab grow in Utah with help from the state’s Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (REDTIF) program.

French frozen bakery product manufacturer Bridor will invest nearly $220 million in a new facility in Greater Salt Lake City, Utah. Part of the Le Duff Group, the company sells its products in more than 100 countries. The Utah plant will be Bridor’s fifth in North America, with one in New Jersey, one in Connecticut, and two in Canada.

Construction of the new factory will start in fall 2024 and is set to conclude by the end of 2025. Production will be operational in January 2026.

“This factory will enable Bridor to meet the specific needs of the American market by having a production site close to its regional customers,” says CEO of Bridor in North America Eric de Saint Lager. “It will propose a wide range of artisanal breads and Viennese pastries designed specifically for the American consumers.”

The project will create more than 150 new jobs in 2026, and 300 in the long-term, including operators, bakers, engineers, supervisors, mechanics and quality controllers who reside in the Brigham City area.

“They’re really high paying jobs for our area, and that excites us because we don’t have to worry about trying to get people to move up here to fill those jobs,” says Mayor DJ Bott. “We’re now in competition to hire the people that live here, but are commuting outside of Brigham City to get the pay they need. We may be able to bring those folks home, and that is exciting.”

“We can say we will now have real, genuine French pastries made right here in Utah and shipped nationally,” Bott added. “The tasty product that they bake and their friendly business demeanor really excites us.”

Minova To Invest $24.5M In New Tooele County Manufacturing Facility

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity has awarded Minova a post-performance tax reduction for its expansion at the Peterson Industrial Depot in Tooele County. The corporate incentive is part of the state’s Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (REDTIF) program. Minova expects to create 58 jobs and invest $24.5 million in rural Utah during the next five years.

“Utah is a state abundant in natural resources that consistently requires safe and efficient infrastructure,” said Ryan Starks, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. “Utah will significantly benefit from Minova’s industry expertise, and we look forward to seeing it strengthen our engineering and manufacturing workforce.”

Minova provides ground support and geotechnical solutions for mining, tunneling, and surface ground engineering projects. The company has manufacturing plants across five continents and operations in more than 25 countries.

“Minova has always been driven by a commitment to meeting our customers’ unique challenges,” said Ryan Kerr, CEO, Minova. “The construction of this state-of-the-art facility is a tangible demonstration of our dedication to being close to our customers, understanding their needs, and delivering solutions that meet and exceed their expectations.”

“In Utah and Tooele, Minova found strong community partners and a skilled, available workforce,” commented Scott Cuthbertson, president and CEO of EDCUtah. “We’re pleased to see Minova’s investment in Tooele City.”

Mountain Billy Gun Lab To Expand In Heber Valley

In Wasatch County, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity has awarded Mountain Billy Gun Lab a REDTIF program tax reduction. As part of the agreement, the company will add 25 new jobs and invest $3 million in its new Heber Valley operations during the next five years.

Mountain Billy Gun Lab produces lightweight, compact guns tailored for activities from hunting small game and recreating with friends to survival camping.

“Utah is renowned for its beautiful landscapes and draws outdoor enthusiasts from far and wide,” said Starks. “With outdoor recreation having a central role in Utah culture, we think this growing company will find a welcoming home in Heber Valley.”

“Our family has operated a machine shop in Illinois for the past 80 years, and when developing this brand, we had many reasons to operate elsewhere,” said Heidi Schaefer, co-founder of Mountain Billy Gun Lab. “My brother and co-founder, Eric Schmid, resides in Park City and has commuted back and forth to Chicago for the past 12 years. He loves Utah for its landscape, cost of living, and his experience raising his family. Our focus is to grow a business in a state that is gun-friendly, has growth opportunities, and provides a great work/life balance for employees. Utah provides all of that and more, and we could not be more excited to bring Mountain Billy Gun Lab to Heber Valley.”

“Heber Valley feels honored that, after an extensive nationwide search, Mountain Billy Gun Lab chose to come to our community,” said Dallin Koecher, executive director at Heber Valley tourism, economic development, and Chamber of Commerce. “They will bring great jobs to the valley, and we look forward to working with them as they expand in the future. We welcome Mountain Billy Gun Lab to Heber Valley!”