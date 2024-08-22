Brick Manufacturer, Shipping Container Firm Grow In South Carolina

US Brick, a manufacturer and direct supplier of residential and commercial brick, is expanding its Richland County, South Carolina operations. The company’s $5.5 million investment will create 33 new jobs. With a focus on continuing its legacy of “Born Here. Built Here,” US Brick will modernize its facility, located in Columbia, SC with a secondary kiln and manufacturing line that will double its capacity at the site. Operations are being phased in and will be completely online by the end of 2025.

US Brick is investing $5.5 million to expand its Richland County, SC operations, creating 33 jobs. (Photo: US Brick)

“We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to expand our operations in Richland County and consider this a significant milestone for US Brick. As we phase in operations to be fully online in 2025, we remain committed to supporting our local community and are excited to build a brighter future together with the people of South Carolina,” said US Brick LLC Columbia President Robert E. Coker.

“Congratulations to US Brick on its $5.5 million investment in Richland County. The 33 jobs this expansion brings offer new opportunities to South Carolinians, and we look forward to partnering with this longstanding South Carolina company for years to come,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Founded as Carolina Ceramics in Columbia in 1939, the company became US Brick when it was acquired in 2020. Now headquartered in Charleston, SC, US Brick has the capacity to produce 350 million bricks annually across its manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, Alabama, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Eveon Containers To Open New Headquarters In Charleston County

Eveon Containers, a global online provider of used shipping containers, has expanded its North American operations to include a new headquarters in Charleston County. The company’s investment is expected to create over 25 new jobs in the next five years. Located in Charleston, the company’s new office will house marketing and customer care teams.

“During our tour of various cities, Charleston distinguished itself through the strategic significance of its port, the emerging digital corridor and its distinctive charm. These factors were pivotal in establishing our foundation and launching our headquarters here. As part of our expansion, we relocated our customer service team from the Northeast to Charleston to ensure the southern hospitality organic to the Lowcountry was conveyed to our customers nationwide,” said Eveon CEO Aad Storm.

Eveon Containers has located its headquarters in Charleston, SC. (Photo: Eveon Containers)

“Congratulations to Eveon on its continued investment in Charleston County. By expanding its North American headquarters with the addition of new jobs, the company further positions itself as a global leader in logistics and technology,” said Gov. McMaster.

Founded in 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Eveon rapidly expanded into the United States and Canada, offering 24/7 purchasing options for used shipping containers. The company provides sustainable building, shipping and storage solutions for its customers nationwide including businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies. This expansion will further support the online platform as it continues to expand globally. Operations are already online.