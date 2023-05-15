Brembo Completes $207M Caliper Plant In Mexico

Italy-based Brembo recently opened its latest plant expansion in Escobedo, in Nuevo León, Mexico. Brembo designs and produces high-performance braking systems and components for top-flight manufacturers of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles. The expansion began in 2021 and represents a $207 million investment in Mexico. It will create 500 jobs by 2027, in addition to the 1,100 workers employed at the plant since 2016.

Tthe 322,917-square-foot Escobedo expansion doubles the facility’s output, enhancing all stages of the aluminum caliper production process, from foundry to manufacturing and assembly.

Expanding from a joint-venture in Puebla in 1996 to the acquisition of Hayes-Lemmerz’s brake component operations in 2007, today Brembo independently operates three facilities in Mexico: the Escobedo caliper plant, established in 2016; the Escobedo cast-iron foundry; and the disc machining plant in the nearby city of Apodaca.