Brembo Completes $207M Caliper Plant In Mexico

Italy-based Brembo recently opened its latest plant expansion in Escobedo, in Nuevo León, Mexico. Brembo designs and produces high-performance braking systems and components for top-flight manufacturers of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles. The expansion began in 2021 and represents a $207 million investment in Mexico. It will create 500 jobs by 2027, in addition to the 1,100 workers employed at the plant since 2016.
Tthe 322,917-square-foot Escobedo expansion doubles the facility’s output, enhancing all stages of the aluminum caliper production process, from foundry to manufacturing and assembly.
Expanding from a joint-venture in Puebla in 1996 to the acquisition of Hayes-Lemmerz’s brake component operations in 2007, today Brembo independently operates three facilities in Mexico: the Escobedo caliper plant, established in 2016; the Escobedo cast-iron foundry; and the disc machining plant in the nearby city of Apodaca.
“The Escobedo plant expansion greatly increases Brembo’s ability to serve our customers in North America,” said Brembo North America President Stéphane Rolland. “As Brembo continues to push beyond in the world of braking, advanced facilities like this help make our vision a reality. This represents another step in our mission of being a solution provider.”
“Today Nuevo León is making a transition from the traditional industry to the industry of the future,” said Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia. “We are grateful that our friends at Brembo, who had already recognized our potential since 2016, are committing once again to invest in the best place to make business in Mexico. Congratulations to everyone!”