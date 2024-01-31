Brasfield & Gorrie To Expand Alabama HQ

The expansion — a 28,500-square-foot, three-story building on its existing Lakeview District Campus — is expected to create 85 jobs, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Brasfield & Gorrie, a privately held construction firm, plans to invest nearly $20 million to expand its Birmingham, Alabama, headquarters.

The expansion — a 28,500-square-foot, three-story building on its existing Lakeview District Campus — is expected to create 85 jobs, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. CEO Jim Gorrie said the company feels “strongly” about investing in its own community.

“The city, county and state’s support have been key to our steady growth,” Gorrie said. As we continue to grow and hire across our footprint, it’s important that we invest in our people and the place we call home.”

Established in the Lakeview District in 1964, Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said Brasfield & Gorrie is a “landmark business.”

“It’s great to see this powerhouse company continue to deepen its roots in the city rather than selecting a larger market,” McNair said.

The Birmingham Business Alliance projects that the expansion will bring $13.5 million to the area over two decades.

“Headquarters have a multiplier effect on our local economy and signal a thriving business environment to key stakeholders, such as business leaders, site selectors and prospective talent,” Birmingham Business Alliance President and CEO Steve Ammons said.

Construction is expected to begin soon, with a projected completion date of summer 2025. Brasfield & Gorrie currently employs more than 550 people at its headquarters and has offices in 12 cities across the U.S.