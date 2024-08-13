B obcat Company recently completed a $3.26 million renovation at its Buford, Georgia facility. The site is home to Bobcat’s North American material handling sales, service, marketing, parts and logistics departments. More than 180 employees currently work at the Buford location, a significant increase since 2022.

Bobcat Company recently completed a $3.26M renovation at its Buford, GA location. (Photo: Bobcat Company)

Bobcat manufactures worksite solutions including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts, attachments, implements, parts and services. The company recently brought material handling into the Bobcat brand, transitioning from Doosan Industrial Vehicle to Bobcat early this year. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

Bobcat’s investment in its Buford facility modernized conference rooms, break rooms and office spaces; improved the interior design, finishing and furnishing to align with other Bobcat locations; and updated exterior signage. Featuring open seating and no cubicles, the enhanced spaces support cross-functional teamwork and engagement.

“Investing in our facilities and operations to create collaborative, inspiring workplaces is one of many ways that Bobcat supports our employees,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America. “Fostering our company’s success alongside the dedicated team in Buford is a priority for us. We are thrilled to provide them with a work environment that encourages collaboration and drives innovation.”

The 200,000-square-foot facility houses a state-of-the-art parts operation which supplies over 30,000 line items to support its affiliate groups. Additionally, the material handling product line includes 179 separate models with a full range of diesel, gas, liquid propane gas and electric forklifts, with capacities ranging from 3,000 to 55,000 pounds.

“The growth of the Bobcat brand into the material handling industry allows us to provide even more solutions to help our customers accomplish more,” said Jarrod Steck, Bobcat vice president of material handling products. “Our Buford team has grown by 40 percent in the last year and is still growing. Bobcat’s investment in both people and facility illustrate our level of commitment to growing Bobcat’s presence in this important market.”

Shultz + Associates Architects supported the architecture plans, while Omega Construction served as the general contractor of the facility renovations.

Bobcat’s regional headquarters are located in West Fargo, North Dakota, and the company has additional U.S. locations in Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Its global corporate headquarters are located in South Korea, and the company has numerous locations around the world.