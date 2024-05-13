BlueHalo Expansion In Maryland To Create 200 Jobs

Governor Wes Moore announced that BlueHalo, a company transforming the future of global defense, is expanding its operations in Montgomery County and growing its workforce throughout Maryland. The company is establishing a new 57,000-square-foot facility in Germantown for research, development and manufacturing and as part of the expansion is creating a total of 200 high-quality, high-paying jobs at its facilities throughout Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Howard counties — bringing its statewide employment to 600 workers.

“In Maryland, we will always choose to invest in innovation. Our continued partnership with BlueHalo is helping us do exactly that,” said Gov. Moore. “The historic expansion we’re announcing today will create jobs, drive growth, and make Maryland more competitive. Our administration proudly supports BlueHalo’s work in Maryland, as they continue to develop cutting-edge strategies to keep us safe.”

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the areas of space, counter-unmanned aircraft systems and autonomous systems, electronic warfare and cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers’ critical missions and national security.

“BlueHalo is transforming global defense through technical superiority that is only possible by investing in a high-caliber workforce and giving them the resources and facilities to deliver for our customers at mission speed,” said BlueHalo Chief Operating Officer Trip Ferguson. “We’re excited to grow our Maryland operations with expanded R&D and manufacturing capabilities. This is made possible through our strong partnerships with Governor Moore, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and Montgomery County officials, whose shared vision for a thriving defense industrial base made Maryland an easy choice for BlueHalo.”

Located at 20521 Seneca Meadows, BlueHalo plans to be operational at the new leased location by the end of the year. To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce is working to approve a $1 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland, as well as a $50,000 grant through the Partnership for Workforce Quality program. Additionally, Montgomery County plans to provide a $100,000 conditional grant through its Economic Development Fund.

“Not only is BlueHalo investing in its Montgomery County operation, it is also supporting the local workforce by creating new jobs in Anne Arundel and Howard counties,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “We appreciate the company’s commitment to doing business in Maryland while innovating new solutions to protect its customers.”

“We appreciate BlueHalo’s continued investment in and commitment to Montgomery County’s economy and business community,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “We continue to see county companies expand their footprints with research and manufacturing jobs. These good paying, highly skilled jobs are great news for the future of our county and our state.”

“Montgomery County is home to many of the nation’s top defense technology companies, including BlueHalo,” said Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Tompkins. “As BlueHalo moves the needle on global defense by creating a transformative path, their investment in a new R&D and manufacturing space in Germantown is the type of investment that will bring greater economic growth and jobs to our region.”