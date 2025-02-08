BizCosts.com Report: Global Industrial, Office Market Costs

With rising business confidence indicators from Moody’s and The National Federation of Independent Business along with new policies on trade, taxes, regulations and energy, the economic agenda of reshoring plants and offices back to the U.S. has taken center stage under the new administration in Washington. Momentum for shifting corporate investment back to U.S. shores is already underway, with evidence from a recent survey by management consultancy Bain, of CEOs and COOs of large multinational companies. That survey found that 81% plan to locate their operations closer to home, a figure up from 63% just two years ago. The big question becomes where these reshored facilities will land and what will it cost to operate there.



In its most recently released 2025 BizCosts® Benchmark Reports, site selection consutancy The Boyd Company, Inc. compares the cost of operating a 500-worker advanced manufacturing plant. Yearly costs range from a high of $73.9 million in Zurich, Switzerland, to a low of $9.3 million in Bangalore, India. In another BizCosts® analysis, the annual cost of operating a 600-worker corporate head office totals $76.2 million in San Jose, California compared with $39.5 in Milan, Italy. The chart below shows annual operating costs in selected global cities. (All costs are in U.S. dollars.)

The BizCosts® Benchmark Reports from The Boyd Company are tools to help companies compare operating cost structures in major industrial and office markets around the globe. The studies chart major geographically-variable operating costs critical to the corporate location decision in 60 global manufacturing and office hubs, including break-outs for labor, real estate, taxes and utilities. Cost comparisons in these reports draw from the data bank and casework of the The Boyd Company, Inc. The firm was founded in Princeton, NJ, in 1975 and is now based in Boca Raton, FL. Led by Principal John Boyd, Jr., the firm provides research and advice to leading companies, organizations and governments, including PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, UPS, Philips, GlaxoSmithKline, Pratt & Whitney, Dell, Marriott, The World Bank, and The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.



Snapshot of January 2025 BizCosts.com Report (Source: The Boyd Company, Inc.)



“Comparative costs are a major driver in the corporate site selection process, along with new challenges in the energy sector spurred by unprecedented power demands by AI,” explains Boyd. “While many factors influence corporate location decisions like workforce, power and shovel-ready real estate, operating costs remain a key variable that must be factored into the site selection equation. In fact, for many companies, improving the bottom line on the cost side of the ledger is far easier than on the revenue side in today’s economy challenged by geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints and lingering concerns about inflation and high interest rates.”



“This year, we added a number of new markets around the globe that our clients have shown growing interest in, including tech and cybersecurity-heavy Israel, chip giant South Korea, Madrid with its growing pharma presence, near-shoring options of Mexico and Canada and Dubai – a global mecca of wealth and FDI activity, most recently with DAMAC’s $20 billion data center investment in the U.S. announced by Donald Trump at Mar-a- Lago,” Boyd adds.





