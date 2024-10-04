Birdon America Will Invest $37M Into Alabama Maritime Expansion

Birdon America will invest $37.55 million into its expansion at Bayou La Batre, Alabama shipyard, marking a major investment in the region’s maritime industry. The project is expected to create 136 new jobs phased in over the next three years. The expansion will bring Birdon’s total workforce at the facility to more than 200 employees.

This expansion follows Birdon’s acquisition of the Bayou La Batre shipyard on March 1, 2024, as part of its efforts to support the United States Coast Guard with the next generation of Inland Buoy Tenders, known as Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCC). Birdon was awarded a $1.187 billion contract in 2022 to design and build 27 WCCs over a 10-year period.

“We are excited to embark on this significant expansion at our Bayou La Batre shipyard. This investment underscores our commitment to supporting the U.S. Coast Guard with the next generation of Waterways Commerce Cutters. We are also proud to enhance the economic landscape of Bayou La Batre by generating employment opportunities and demonstrating our commitment to workforce development and the local community,” said Jamie Bruce, CEO of Birdon.

(Photo: Birdon America)

“Birdon’s decision to invest in Bayou La Batre is a testament to the strength of our local workforce,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “This expansion will have a significant impact, provide good-paying jobs and reinforce our region’s role in the maritime industry.”

Birdon’s Bayou La Batre shipyard will be the construction site for the new Waterways Commerce Cutters, essential vessels designed for critical operations such as driving piles, building towers, and performing substantial marine construction tasks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Birdon’s expansion and the many opportunities it will bring to our city. This development reaffirms Bayou La Batre’s position as a vital hub for shipbuilding and marine innovation, and we look forward to a bright future together,” said Bayou La Batre Mayor Henry Barnes.

In addition to the WCC contract, Birdon will continue the repair and maintenance work currently underway at the shipyard.

“This significant investment by Birdon is not just a boost to the local economy but a strong endorsement of our workforce’s capabilities and resilience. The creation of these new jobs and the expansion of our maritime infrastructure will have a lasting impact in Bayou La Batre and south Mobile County. We’re proud to be part of this exciting chapter,” said Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt.

Construction for the project will begin immediately and is expected to be complete by August 31, 2027.