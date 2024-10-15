Billion Dollar Lithium-Sulfur Battery Gigafactory Coming To Nevada

Lyten, a supermaterial applications company and global leader in Lithium-Sulfur batteries, today announced plans to invest more than $1 billion to build the world’s first Lithium-Sulfur battery gigafactory. Located near Reno, Nevada, the facility will have the capability to produce up to 10 GWh of batteries annually at full scale. Phase 1 of the facility is scheduled to come online in 2027.

Lyten’s factory will manufacture cathode active materials (CAM) and lithium metal anodes and complete assembly of lithium-sulfur battery cells in both cylindrical and pouch formats. Lyten has been manufacturing CAM and lithium metal anodes and assembling batteries at its semi-automated pilot facility in San Jose, CA since May 2023. Founded in 2015, Lyten has received more than $425 million in investment from companies including Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, Walbridge, the European Investment Fund, and the Luxembourg Future Fund. Lyten’s proprietary processes permanently sequester carbon from methane in the form of 3D Graphene and utilizes the tunable supermaterial to develop decarbonizing applications.

“Today is the latest milestone in Lyten’s nine-year history. Lithium-sulfur is a leap in battery technology, delivering a high energy density, light weight battery built with abundantly available local materials and 100% U.S. manufacturing,” stated Dan Cook, Lyten Co-Founder and CEO.

Cylindrical format of Lyten’s lithium-sulfur battery. (Photo: Lyten)

Celina Mikolajczak, Lyten Chief Battery Technology Officer, added “Nevada has been our preferred location from the start. We have continuously felt welcomed by the leaders of Reno and Washoe County. We need a talented, innovative workforce and this partnership will deliver just that.”

“Nevada is emerging as a key hub for U.S. battery manufacturing, and Lyten’s choice to build the world’s first lithium-sulfur battery gigafactory here underscores the strategic advantages our state offers to leading tech companies,” said Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. “With our robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, Nevada is well-positioned for continued growth and job creation well into the future.”

Rendering of Lyten’s planned gigafactory in the Reno AirLogistics Park at Stead Airport. (Image: Lyten)



Lyten’s Lithium-Sulfur cells feature high energy density, which will enable up to 40% lighter weight than lithium-ion and 60% lighter weight than lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Lyten’s cells are fully manufactured in the U.S. and utilize abundantly available local materials, eliminating the need for the mined minerals nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite. Lyten’s use of low cost, local materials make Lyten lithium-sulfur a lower cost battery than lithium-ion at scale.

Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries are entering the micromobility, space, drone, and defense markets in 2024 and 2025.

The Nevada Congressional Delegation has been instrumental to the project. “With historic investments in clean energy and our Lithium Loop Tech Hub, Nevada has the opportunity to become a global leader in lithium battery technology,” stated Senator Rosen. “This will attract more lithium processing and manufacturing companies like Lyten to our state, strengthen our economy, and help us reach our clean energy goals. This is the technology of the future, and I’ll keep working to support these clean energy investments that benefit all Nevadans.”

Reno AirLogistics Park Site Of Lyten Facility

Lyten is planning a 1.25 million-square-foot facility, located on a 125-acre campus in the Reno AirLogistics Park. The facility is expected to initially employ 200 people, increasing to more than 1,000 at full capacity, including researchers, manufacturing engineers, battery engineers, technicians and operators, in addition to administrative and support personnel. Lyten has signed an MOU with industrial developer Dermody Properties to locate the facility on land owned by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

“We have over 3,000 acres of developable land at the Reno Stead Airport,” said Daren Griffin, President/CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “Projects like Lyten’s proposed facility are a great use of the Reno AirLogistics Park space at Stead and further solidify our area as a Tech Hub.”

Taylor Adams, President and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada added, “Northern Nevada is one of the only places in the world that can deliver sites appropriate for tech-focused advanced manufacturing.” Heather WesslingGrosz, SVP Business Development at EDAWN added, “Here, an experienced workforce can live close to where they work and where domestically sourced materials are available. We are so grateful to the team at Lyten for recognizing this and choosing us.”

Lyten is working with local universities, including the University of Nevada-Reno (UNR) and Truckee Meadows Community College, and the Nevada Native American and Tribal members to foster the training and talent that will be required to scale Lyten’s gigafactory operations.

UNR President Brian Sandoval stated, “This is welcomed news for Northern Nevada as we continue to grow every sector of the lithium economy and establish our region as the ideal location for the nation’s electrification needs. Lyten’s technology is cutting edge and, from the very beginning, has been at the forefront of our effort to catalyze this important economic sector through a circular materials and manufacturing loop. Today’s news reaffirms the key role Lyten will be playing to “Recharge Nevada” in realizing an exciting and sustainable future.”

Karin Hilgersom, President of Truckee Meadows Community College, shared, “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Lyten to Northern Nevada and eagerly anticipate the profound impact they will have on both our community and the world at large. Truckee Meadows Community College is committed to supporting this exciting development with robust workforce initiatives designed to ensure Lyten’s seamless expansion in our region.”

“Lyten’s decision to plant roots here in Nevada reflects the confidence in our state’s economic potential and we are excited about the anticipated high earning positions, workforce partnerships and community development that will follow,” added Tom Burns, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).

Lyten is working with Dermody Properties and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority to finalize contractual terms to support breaking ground in early 2025. The Nevada factory will produce lithium-sulfur battery cells that are fully compliant with the Inflation Reduction Act, National Defense Appropriations Act (NDAA), and will not be subject to Section 301 tariffs.