Bigelow Tea, Stellar Snacks Invest $207M In Kentucky

Bigelow Tea will develop a new facility located in Louisville, Kentucky. The ceremony, which took place at the site at 2706 Blankenbaker Road on September 9, 2024, marked the commencement of construction on this significant project. The new 265,000-square-foot building will serve as a key facility for Bigelow Tea’s production, packaging, storage, and distribution operations. The site also includes 25,000 square feet of planned office space, and it sits on a sprawling 20-acre plot, allowing for a future expansion of 75,000 square feet as the company continues to grow. Bigelow Tea’s current Louisville facility is located at 2401 Constant Comment Place, where it has operated for more than 30 years.

Cindi Bigelow, the company’s CEO and President, is excited to see the building come to fruition. “There are so many people that have worked tirelessly to bring this project to life. I especially want to call out John Bruins, Senior Director of Engineering, for his commitment to talking to almost every employee over the last two years to ensure that this facility was built to include everyone’s needs.”

With the start of this project, Bigelow Tea’s plan includes expanding their workforce, further contributing to the local economy. The total investment for this project is estimated at over $70 million.

Bigelow Tea is investing $70 million to build a new facility in Louisville. The company has operated in the city for more than 30 years.. (Photo: Bigelow Tea)

Hollenbach Oakley has been awarded the Project Management agreement for the construction of this new facility, and Horizon Commercial Realty played a pivotal role in facilitating the purchase of the property, ensuring that Bigelow Tea’s vision for its new facility could be realized.

Greg Oakley, Managing Partner of Hollenbach Oakley and Horizon Commercial Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Working with Bigelow Tea on this project is a tremendous honor. This facility will not only enhance their operational capabilities but also demonstrate their commitment to the Louisville community and sustainable practices,” Oakley said.

Sitework is scheduled to begin this year, with the main construction phase slated to start in early 2025. Civil drawings have already been completed, and the facility will include environmentally friendly features such as solar canopies over employee parking lots, underscoring Bigelow Tea’s commitment to sustainability.



Stellar Snacks Invests $137 Million In Louisville, Creating 350 Jobs



Stellar Snacks, the nation’s fastest-growing natural pretzel brand, has opened its new production facility in Kentucky. Representing a $137 million investment over the next decade, the facility is set to scale production, drive significant economic growth and reinforce the company’s leadership in the $2 billion pretzel segment of the salty snack industry.

The 434,000-square-foot Louisville facility will be Stellar Snacks’ largest pretzel baking operation, joining its original 101,000-square-foot facility in Carson City, Nevada. With its central location, the new plant enhances the company’s ability to distribute across the eastern and southern United States, positioning Stellar Snacks to meet surging consumer demand for natural, gourmet pretzels.

“This expansion is a testament to the growing appetite we’re seeing for our pretzels across the country,” said Elisabeth Galvin, Co-Founder of Stellar Snacks. “Louisville offers access to a central logistics hub, skilled workforce and a vibrant community where we can make a meaningful impact.”

Stellar Snacks investing $137 million into Louisville facility, creating 350 jobs. (Photo: Stellar Snacks)

Stellar Snacks’ Louisville facility features state-of-the-art infrastructure supported by $1 million in state funding for the installation of a rail spur and an advanced piping system to move flour from rail cars to silos, ensuring efficient and sustainable production practices.

The new facility is expected to create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years, marking one of the largest private investments in West Louisville, a traditionally underserved area of the city. To date, the company has completed its first round of hiring, welcoming 53 employees, nearly half of whom reside in West Louisville neighborhoods.

“We are proud to contribute to the economic vitality of West Louisville,” said Gina Galvin, Co-Founder of Stellar Snacks. “Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to providing not only jobs, but also opportunities for career development and growth.”