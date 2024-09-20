BGS US Locating First U.S. Facility In Pittsburgh, PA Region

Germany-based BGS Beta-Gamma-Service has chosen Imperial, Pennsylvania as the site for its first location in the United States. Operating as BGS US, the company will use beta and gamma rays for radiation sterilization of medical devices and in pharmaceutical packaging and biotechnology products. Expected to be operational in 2025, the new 100,000-square-foot facility in the Pittsburgh Region, near Pittsburgh International Airport, will be equipped with electron accelerator technology and fully automated product handling systems.

“Sterilization with ionizing radiation is one of the most common technologies for sterilizing medical devices, pharmaceutical primary packaging and biotech products. My goal as General Manager of BGS US is to position E-Beam as a highly efficient sterilization method for U.S. manufacturers,” said Leonard Zuba, General Manager for the plant.

BGS US will operate in a new facility near the Pittsburgh International Airport, set to open in 2025. (Image: BGS US)

“Interest from our international customers and the growing demand for E-Beam technology have driven us to expand our presence into the American market. Our experience in the U.S. has been highly encouraging, with strong support from the authorities and efficient approval processes having allowed us to hit the ground running. We’ve gained positive momentum overall. Now, in addition to our established operations in Germany and Europe, we’re focused on strengthening our position in key global medical technology markets,” said BGS Managing Director Ostrowicki.

“A lack of sterilization capacity has put pressure on U.S. medical equipment manufacturers and could potentially cause supply bottlenecks. With our new facility in Pittsburgh, we are helping to eliminate them,” said Dr. Andreas Ostrowicki, Managing Director of BGS Beta-Gamma-Service.