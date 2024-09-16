Better Buildings Initiative Partners Cut Nearly $22B In Energy Costs

P artners in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings program — including 28 Fortune 100 companies and more than 90 state and local governments — have collectively saved nearly $22 billion through efficiency improvements, according to a new report. These public and private sector partners also cut harmful greenhouse gas emissions by more than 220 million metric tons since 2011, an amount roughly equivalent to combined annual emissions of 29 million homes, according the “2024 Better Buildings Initiative Progress Report.”

Through the Better Buildings Initiative, DOE helps accelerate cost-effective decarbonization solutions across America’s commercial, industrial, and residential sectors to lower energy costs for American families and businesses while tackling the climate crisis.

Peer collaboration at the 2024 Decarbonization Bootcamp at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, TN. (Source: DOE, “2024 Better Buildings Initiative Progress Report”)

“DOE’s Better Buildings Initiative is helping organizations of all sizes from every corner of the country and every sector of the economy lower energy costs and save money — to the tune of $22 billion,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Under President Biden and Vice President Harris’ leadership, DOE will continue building the strong public-private sector partnerships we need to tackle the climate crisis and secure our clean energy future.”

Through the Better Buildings Initiative, DOE partners with public and private sector stakeholders to pursue portfolio-wide energy, waste, water, and/or emissions reduction goals. Program partners publicly share their solutions, enabling other organizations to replicate their success. By improving building design, materials, equipment, and operations, decarbonization progress can be achieved across broad segments of the nation’s economy.

2024 Better Buildings Initiative Highlights