Bartlett Group Locates Canadian HQ And Manufacturing In Alberta

Bartlett Group, an innovator in industrial services and custom metal fabrication, will open its new Canadian headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sherwood Park located in Strathcona County, Alberta.

Building on the region’s strengths in industrial infrastructure and land use, Bartlett plans to create 100 permanent new jobs and 25 temporary construction jobs to retrofit their new facility, with completion projected for November 2024. Their expansion will continue to provide meaningful, sustainable employment opportunities for years to come, with an eye on working with local stakeholders to develop programs aimed at skills diversification for local talent. Bartlett expects staffing at the facility to reach seasonal peaks of up to 150, mirroring the volume of their U.S. operations.

“Throughout my career in both the nuclear and industrial sectors, I have always enjoyed starting new initiatives and helping to create long-term sustainable jobs. I am very proud of our latest endeavor into Alberta and look forward to becoming a pillar in the community. We employ thousands of employees in our U.S. operations, with a few hundred dedicated to our fabrication services. Our goal is to have the same level of success in Canada, especially in the creation of new jobs in manufacturing and fabrication,” said Bruce Bartlett, Bartlett Group CEO

“We are incredibly excited to become part of Alberta and, more specifically, the Strathcona County area. Our team, after some expansive due diligence in Western Canada, decided this would be the best area to launch our manufacturing and industrial services in Canada. We appreciate the support given by all the various provincial governmental and local agencies and the support of several indigenous groups,” said Brandon Munn, Bartlett Group COO.

Bartlett Group will open a new manufacturing facility in Strathcona County, Alberta, creating 125 jobs. (Linkedin/Invest Alberta)

After an exhaustive search, and with the support of Invest Alberta, Bartlett Group confirmed Alberta as an ideal location to expand. The area is in the heart of a transportation corridor with access to multiple service points throughout the province and country. The facility will manufacture industrial scaffolding for construction clients across North America, capitalizing on the ease of shipping from Sherwood Park as its hub.

“Bartlett’s investment is a major win for Strathcona County creating more than 100 new jobs and positioning the area as a Canadian manufacturing hub. A Team Alberta approach among Alberta’s business-friendly agencies was key to Bartlett’s final decision, with Invest Alberta and the province helping the company bring their vision to life,” said Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO.

Partnerships among Alberta agencies helped secure Bartlett Group’s decision to set up shop in the province. The Government of Alberta introduced Bartlett to Invest Alberta, who helped them connect with available incentives and business connections. Strathcona County provided services in helping navigate regulatory processes, providing connections to the local industrial network, as well as opportunities to engage with potential partners, associates and industry events.