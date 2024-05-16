Barron Industries To Invest Over $9M, Create 50 Jobs In Michigan

Advanced manufacturer Barron Industries will invest $9.1 million to expand its Oxford operations. Plus, five more companies grow in Michigan.

Barron Industries will invest $9.1 million in its Oxford facility to help advance Michigan’s position as a high-tech hub for defense and aerospace industries. The investment will create 50 new, high-tech and innovative jobs.

“Today’s investment announcement in the key industry of defense and aerospace further cements Michigan as the ideal place for advanced manufacturing companies to invest and leverage the state’s talented workforce. This project will bring more than $9 million of capital investment to the state and create 50 new jobs for Michiganders,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We remain laser-focused on making sure that companies across all industry sectors understand why Making it in Michigan is the right choice.”

Barron Industries, Inc. is a family-owned producer of advanced metal castings for major manufacturers in the defense and aerospace industry. The company, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in Oxford, plans to acquire new advanced metal 3D printing and machining equipment. To accommodate the new equipment, the company is building an Advanced Aerospace Manufacturing Center with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF), which has awarded the company a $900,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“We appreciate MEDC’s support of Barron Industries in our next stage of growth and expansion in Oxford to open our Aerospace and Defense Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center,” said Bruce M. Barron, President/CEO of Barron Industries, Inc. “This support provides crucial funding for building and equipment early on in the launch while Barron aggressively onboards and trains the high-level technicians needed to staff the new facility.”

“Team Michigan is excited to announce Barron Industry Inc’s. investments in a key sector in Michigan’s economic landscape,” said Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Senior Vice President of Regional Development Matt McCauley. “Commitments from companies like Barron truly exemplify why Michigan is the ideal choice for companies looking to bring advance manufacturing to market.”

Defense and aerospace continue to be key industries in Michigan, with nearly 4,000 businesses serving the defense, defense aerospace, and homeland security sectors. More than 690 Michigan businesses contribute to the aerospace industry. The defense industry contributes $30 billion in economic activity to the state, and supports more than 116,000 jobs.

Business Expansions Create 390 Jobs In Oakland, Wayne, Delta Counties

Earlier this month, Gov. Whitmer announced five business expansion projects in Southeast Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. In total, these projects will represent nearly $40 million in capital investment across Michigan, and create 392 jobs in the mobility, electric vehicle, and Industry 4.0 industries.

The five projects are:

Company: Autosystems America Inc., division of Magna International

Type of Project: Expansion

Location: Novi, MI

Job Creation: 97 Jobs

Investment: $2.45 million

Autosystems America Inc.’s expansion will provide additional space at the company’s existing manufacturing facility. It will house Magna’s Center of Excellence for Lighting, where it will add engineering and testing labs.

This project is supported by a $600,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Company: Cosma Body Assembly Michigan (CBAM)

Type of Project: Expansion

Location: Lyon Township, MI

Job Creation: 166

Investment: $35.2 million

Marada Industries Inc., dba Cosma Body Assembly Michigan (CBAM), plans to build a 123,296-square-foot expansion in Lyon Township. The expansion will provide space to manufacture front and rear underbody structural rails, front and rear assemblies, mid-rail assemblies, rail cover assemblies, wheelhouse assembly, spot welding, projection welding, and highly automated robotic assembly.

The project is supported by an $830,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

Company: Magna New Mobility USA

Type of Project: New R&D Facility

Location: Troy, MI

Job Creation: 100

Investment: $1.2 million

Magna New Mobility USA, Inc., a division of Magna Services of America, Inc. and Magna Steyr USA Inc. will establish a new R&D facility with office space in the city of Troy.

The project is supported by a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Magna also uses Michigan Works! to reach local talent. The city of Troy has offered expedited permitting and marketing for potential job fairs or grand openings in support of the project.

Company: Motis LLC, dba Racer Ramps

Type of Project: Relocation of California Operations

Location: Escanaba, MI

Job Creation: 9

Investment: $675,000

Motis LLC, dba Race Ramps, plans to bring its Southern California operations to Escanaba and establish a specialty manufacturing center of excellence. The new facility will use advanced polyurethane materials to form various hoses and cords that are used to protect equipment that transports liquids and electricity.

The project is supported by a $75,000 Micro Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The Delta County Economic Development Alliance has offered a property tax abatement in support of the project.

Company: SkillReal LTD

Type of Project: U.S. Headquarters

Location: Livonia, MI

Job Creation: 20

Investment: Up to $420,000

Israel-based SkillReal LTD is an engineering, research, and development company that offers Digital Twin Alignment (DTA) inspection technologies. The company will locate its U.S. headquarters in Livonia, Wayne County, which will allow it to serve more customers and offer closer proximity to existing U.S. customers.

The project is supported by MSF with a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant in the amount of $420,000.