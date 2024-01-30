Bakery Express Midwest Breaks Ground In Kentucky

Construction is expected to be complete by December, and the facility operational by next April.

Bakery Express Midwest broke ground last week on a new location in Boone County, Kentucky.

The commercial bakery manufacturing company is investing more than $20 million with the project and expects to create more than 175 full-time jobs, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

Lee Crume, CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership, said he’s “thrilled” that the bakery manufacturing company is opening its first Midwest location in Boone County.

“This new facility will serve four states, and I look forward to purchasing the company’s fresh-baked goods at a Wawa convenience store,” he said.

Staghorn To Open Distillery In Previously Dry Kentucky County Garrard County Distilling Company is a $250 million investment that will create 60 full-time jobs, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. Read more…

The 50,000-square-foot facility will serve Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee.

“The team from Bakery Express Florida, the team from BE NKY, Team Kentucky, the Cushman Wakefield team and the Geis Construction team have been invaluable partners in getting this project underway,” said Bakery Express Midwest President Charles L. Burman. “And, of course, the teams from Wawa whose entry into this market has made this entire project possible.”

Bakery Express Mid Atlantic Inc. was founded in 1970 in Baltimore, Maryland, as the first of several bakery companies that Burman founded. The company currently employs more than 600 people. Its product line includes donuts, muffins, brownies, and other specialty items.

Construction is expected to be complete by December, and the facility operational by next April.