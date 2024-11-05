Global avionics manufacturer CMC Electronics will invest $5 million to establish an office and R&D facility in Reston, Virginia. The company expects to create 89 jobs at this Fairfax County facility, with expanding employment over time. CMC Electronics designs and manufactures advanced avionics, display solutions and high-performance optoelectronics for military and commercial aviation markets. Supported by an engineering team, the company offers fully integrated civil and defense capabilities with comprehensive certification support. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CMC Electronics also operates a site in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

“We are excited to be opening our third office in Reston, Virginia,” said President of CMC Electronics Pierre Rossignol. “This expansion marks an important milestone for CMC Electronics, positioning us closer to one of the world’s largest defense markets and enhances our ability to serve our customers across the United States.”

Continued Rossignol, “This new office will enable us to attract top-tier talent, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to our customers. By expanding our presence, we are reinforcing our commitment to growth and continuing to provide cutting-edge avionics solutions that meet the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense industries. We are thrilled to be joining the vibrant Reston community and are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings — for our team, our partners, and our customers. We look forward to continuing our mission of pushing the boundaries of avionics excellence.”

Canada-based CMC Avionics is investing $5 million for an office and R&D facility in Fairfax County, Virginia (Image: CMC Avionics)

“CMC Electronics’ decision to invest $5 million and establish its new facilities in Fairfax County underscores Virginia’s position as a leader in aerospace innovation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This creation of new high-tech jobs demonstrates the strength of our Commonwealth’s talent pipeline and our commitment to fostering cutting-edge industries. Virginia’s pro-business climate and strategic location continue to attract global companies like CMC Electronics, further solidifying our role in shaping the future of aviation technology.”

“Virginia’s robust aerospace industry and access to top-tier talent made Fairfax County the ideal location for CMC Electronics’ new office and R&D facility,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This expansion will allow them to tap into the region’s highly skilled workforce and further innovate avionics solutions for clients worldwide.”

“I am thrilled that CMC Electronics has chosen Reston as the location for their U.S. expansion and continued global growth,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “CMC Electronics choosing Fairfax County is yet another testament to how business-friendly policies, a robust talent pipeline that supports innovation, and our unmatched quality of life is a winning combination for maintaining our status as the premiere destination for starting, locating, and growing your business.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. The company is eligible for benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Electro-Mechanical Invests $16.55M To Expand In Bristol, VA

In southwest Virginia, Electro-Mechanical, LLC, a manufacturer of electrical equipment, recently announced it plans to invest $16.55 million to expand its operations Bristol, in Washington County. The company, which is headquartered in Bristol, will add a 200,000-square-foot facility to its current manufacturing sites and plans to create 109 new jobs.



Electro-Mechanical manufactures a variety of products used in the generation, distribution, and control of electricity. The company’s expansion will enhance its capacity to produce switchgear and other electrical apparatus, serving clients worldwide.



“We are excited to once again be expanding our Bristol, Virginia, operations,” said Electro-Mechanical President and CEO Howard Broadfoot. “We have experienced tremendous growth in our business over the past several years and this additional manufacturing capacity will allow us to better serve our customers for years to come. After evaluating multiple locations for this expansion, the overwhelmingly positive responsive from VEDP, Washington County, and the Governor’s office helped reaffirm our decision to expand in the Commonwealth of Virginia. We believe this decision best supports our coworkers, customers, and shareholders.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin attends the October 2024 announcement of Electro-Mechanical’s $16.55M expansion in Washington County, Virginia.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Washington County to secure the project. Attending the announcement, Gov. Youngkin awarded a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project. “The company’s continued growth and investment in the Commonwealth is a testament to our exceptional workforce and strategic location,” said the governor. “We are proud to support Electro-Mechanical’s success and look forward to their continued contributions to Virginia’s economy.”



“We are thrilled to welcome Electro-Mechanical’s significant investment in Washington County,” said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Rush. “Their expansion not only strengthens our local economy but also creates over 109 new jobs for our community. This commitment showcases our region as a thriving hub for innovation and manufacturing. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”



Support for Electro-Mechanical’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.