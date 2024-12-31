Avina Clean Hydrogen To Invest $820M In Illinois Facility

Avina Clean Hydrogen has selected southwest Illinois as the location for its $820 million investment for a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project. The investment will enable Avina Clean Hydrogen Inc., a pioneer in the clean fuels sector, to develop its facility to produce SAF, helping meet Illinois’ clean energy goals and supporting the state’s growing clean energy economy.

“Our facility will take advantage of existing rail and pipeline infrastructure for efficient delivery of ASTM-certified fuel to Chicago O’Hare and other major airports around the midwest region,” said Vishal Shah, Founder & CEO of Avina Clean Hydrogen. “We are excited to bring jobs, investment, and clean energy innovation to Illinois while supporting the aviation industry’s decarbonization efforts.”

“Illinois is proud to be a leader in the nation’s clean energy industry, and we’ve seen record growth over the past few years as companies choose to relocate to or expand across our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Avina Clean Hydrogen’s new SAF production facility will support our ambitious goals for a clean energy economy by substantially reducing carbon emissions and creating new jobs for Southwest Illinois.”

This investment will support the development of a state-of-the-art facility capable of producing up to 120 million gallons of SAF annually using KBR’s alcohol-to-jet technology. Over its lifespan, the project is anticipated to prevent an estimated 25 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually in aviation, with the project estimated to create at least 150 full-time jobs in Illinois along with 1,000 construction jobs. This milestone marks a major step in advancing the clean energy transition within Illinois, supporting the aviation sector’s decarbonization goals and creating significant regional economic impact.

Avina Clean Hydrogen will invest $820 million in southwest Illinois facility, creating 150 jobs. (Photo: LinkedIn/Avina Clean Hydrogen)

“Clean energy production and advanced manufacturing are two key growth sectors in Illinois,” said Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards. “This state-of-the-art facility will provide job opportunities for hardworking Illinoisans, and aligns with the state’s continued efforts to create a cleaner economic ecosystem.”

“Illinois is at the forefront of clean energy innovation, and this investment further solidifies our leadership position,” said Intersect Illinois President & CEO Christy George. “By supporting the development of sustainable aviation fuel, we’re not only reducing carbon emissions but also driving technological advancements and creating a more sustainable future for our state and the nation.”

With its commitment to investing $820 million and creating 157 jobs Avina Clean Hydrogen will receive Reimagining Energy and Vehicles (REV) incentives from DCEO. REV provides competitive incentives for manufacturers across EV and renewables sectors to expand in or move to Illinois.