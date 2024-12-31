By Anne Cosgrove

T he aviation industry is a cornerstone of global connectivity, fostering economic growth, international trade, and cultural exchange. Comprising airlines, airports, aircraft manufacturers, and auxiliary services, the industry is vital for transporting passengers and cargo efficiently across vast distances. And the success of aviation operations heavily depends on strategic site selection for airports, maintenance facilities, and other aviation infrastructure.

Site selection in the aviation industry requires meticulous planning and analysis, considering multiple factors.

(Photo: Adobe Stock / Gearstd)

Roswell, NM: A Proud Heritage Meets The Future

The City of Roswell is a vibrant community of about 48,000 and numbering over 66,000 in greater Chaves County. While known internationally for the 1947 UFO incident, the community is also an impressive participant in New Mexico’s aviation economy.

Roswell has a proud and enduring heritage in aerospace and aviation. Robert Goddard, who was considered the father of modern rocket propulsion, conducted experimentation with liquid fueled rockets in Roswell in the 1930 and 1940s. The Roswell Air Center (RAC) is the site of the former Walker Air Force Base. Being an original base of Strategic Air Command (SAC), the existing infrastructure is conducive to maintenance, 24/7 operations, and aircraft storage. The city’s high altitude, average 310 days of sunshine per year, and low weather volatility make for ideal flying conditions. RAC is home to four maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and several manufacturing activities. The air center’s footprint is a 5,000-acre complex in a designated Opportunity Zone. It has a 13,000-foot primary runway and a 10,000-foot crosswind runway.

The Roswell Air Center (RAC) in Roswell, NM is the site of the former Walker Air Force Base. The facility features existing infrastructure conducive to aircraft maintenance, operations, and storage. (Photo courtesy of City of Roswell)

In May 2024, the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) selected the City of Roswell as the new host location for is National Championship Air Races (NCAR). Known as “The World’s Fastest Motorsport,” thse races are a 10-day contest structured around seven different classes of air racing. In between the races, spectators view world-class military and civilian air show performers along with static displays of military and historical aircraft. The event is moving to Roswell starting in September 2025 after being in Reno, Nevada since 1964.

When it comes to aviation workforce, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) provides more than 40 quality vocational training programs to include an A.A.S. in Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT). ENMU-R has one of the two Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) schools located in New Mexico.

Aviation Soars In Kansas

Salina, Kansas and the State of Kansas as a whole have a long history of in the aircraft and aerospace industries. In 2005, when millionaire adventurer Steve Fossett needed an ideal location and support services for the first nonstop, solo flight around the world, he chose the Salina Regional Airport as his take-off and landing point and the students at Kansas State Polytechnic to provide mission control.