AVAIO Digital Plans $3B Data Center Campus In Virginia

The company will build a sustainable data center campus with onsite green power on 452 acres in Appomattox County, VA.

AVAIO Digital Partners (AVAIO Digital) has signed an agreement with the Appomattox County Economic Development Authority (EDA) to purchase a 452-acre business and industrial site in Appomattox County, Virginia. The company plans to develop the site into a $3 billion data center campus with substantial onsite green power. AVAIO Digital has confirmed 300 MW of power from Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) and Dominion Energy. The site is fully zoned for data centers, strategically located atop major long-haul fiber lines with direct links to major hubs, and is cleared and ready for rapid construction.

“We are delighted to be working with Appomattox County, Virginia to make a major investment in the region’s digital and electrical infrastructure that will address the growing demand for digital services in a highly sustainable manner,” said Mark McComiskey, managing partner of AVAIO Digital.

AVAIO Digital Virginia
(Credit: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI by arhendrix)

The Appomattox Data Hub is part of AVAIO Digital’s expanding portfolio of hyperscale projects across the U.S. and Western Europe. AVAIO Digital has secured more than 1.2 GWs of power from utilities at sites across the country and is moving to build out this full capacity with almost 600 MWs available by 2027. The company’s focus on green power generation, sustainable practices, and innovative design positions it as a leader in the next generation of data center infrastructure.

“This project in Appomattox County exemplifies our strategy of expanding Virginia’s thriving data center industry beyond traditional hubs, bringing high-tech jobs and significant investment to communities across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By leveraging Virginia’s world-class digital infrastructure and business-friendly environment, we’re creating opportunities for economic growth and diversification in every region of our state.”

“We’re thrilled to support AVAIO Digital in this transformative project,” commented Garet Bosiger, Chairman, Appomattox County EDA. “It represents a major opportunity for economic growth and technological advancement in our community.”

