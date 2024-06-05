Auto Manufacturing Expansions Bring 450 Jobs To Alabama

Toyota and Daewon America are investing in their facilities in Huntsville and Opelika, Alabama, respectively.

Toyota is expanding the production capabilities at its Huntsville, Alabama engine factory with a $282 million investment while also adding more than 350 new, high-quality jobs with long-term stability, according to an announcement today by Governor Kay Ivey.

The growth project pushes the total investment in Toyota Alabama to more than $1.7 billion and affirms the automaker’s commitment to reinvesting profits in its U.S. operations.

“Toyota has been a critical partner within Alabama’s growing auto industry for over two decades, launching multiple expansions that have increased the Huntsville facility’s production capabilities and its superb workforce, this new investment project will build on the great legacy of Toyota’s Alabama engine plant and create even more new opportunities for the area’s citizens,” Gov. Ivey said.

Toyota’s Huntsville plant has grown into engine powerhouse since production began there in 2003, and this venture adds new lines for drivetrain products.

“Thanks to our Alabama team members’ daily commitment to quality and continuous improvement, we know they can rise to the challenge of all-new production lines. The new lines will further increase the plant’s flexibility and reaffirm Toyota’s commitment to our team and community,” said Jason Puckett, Toyota Alabama President.

Toyota Alabama is the company’s largest engine producer in North America, employing over 2,000 team members who assembled more than 770,000 engines in 2023.

Toyota Alabama currently supplies engines to seven Toyota vehicle plants in North America. The Huntsville-assembled engines power the Corolla, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra, as well as the Corolla Cross, which is assembled at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Huntsville.

Earlier this year, Toyota began production on a new turbo engine line after completing a $222 million investment project launched in 2022.

“This is great news for Toyota and for the Huntsville community,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “The addition of drivetrain products to Toyota Alabama continues the company’s legacy of staying on the forefront of industry needs, which in turn, provides more employment opportunities for North Alabama.”

Mac McCutcheon, chairman of the Madison County Commission, said Toyota’s growth project will have a significant economic impact on the Huntsville region.

“Toyota is and has been a dependable economic partner for the State of Alabama and Madison County. Toyota provides good paying jobs for their employees and a workforce that is second to none, and we are excited to support this new project that will create more than 350 new jobs and an investment of $282 million for the State of Alabama and Madison County,” McCutcheon said.

Daewon America To Expand Opelika, AL, Facility, Creating 100 Jobs

Daewon America, Inc. has announced a $46.2 million investment in Opelika, Alabama. The auto parts supplier is planning a building expansion and new manufacturing equipment to be installed in its Opelika facility in the Northeast Industrial Park. This investment will create 100 new jobs.

“I believe everything in our local economy starts with a good paying job,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “That has been my focus since you hired me as your mayor in 2004. Our community has been blessed with over 5,000 new good paying jobs since 2004. This significant additional capital investment by Daewon will result in property tax revenue to benefit Opelika City Schools, East Alabama Health, and Lee County Youth Development Center. There is no question that this has been a team effort with City Council President Eddie Smith and the Opelika City Council, Ronnie Wilson and the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, and John Sweatman and his Economic Development team. They have all played an important role in our continued success.”

President of Daewon America, Chris Cho added, “Daewon America is proud to partner with the City of Opelika and the Economic Development team in expanding our operations. Opelika has been an incredibly supportive home for our United States headquarters. We are humbly grateful to the City of Opelika and its residents as we continue to strengthen our roots in our community.”

Opelika Economic Development Director, John Sweatman said, “Daewon has continued to be a valued partner in Opelika since their initial announcement to come to our community in 2006. Daewon’s total capital investment over the past 18 years, including this new expansion, is well over $164 million and the new total number of jobs created to 260. We look forward to supporting Daewon’s new expansion efforts and we are extremely thankful they decided to choose Opelika.”

The additions to Daewon America, Inc. are expected to be completed in the summer of 2027.