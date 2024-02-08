Austal USA To Expand Manufacturing Capacity in Mobile, AL

Austal USA expects to begin construction this summer on a manufacturing facility that will be south of its current waterfront facility, the company said.

A shipbuilding company based in Mobile, Alabama, plans to expand its manufacturing capacity at its home base.

Austal USA expects to begin construction this summer on a manufacturing facility that will be south of its current waterfront facility, the company said. The move is a continuation of its expansion that began in March 2021 with a steel panel line groundbreaking.

“With the steel panel line in full production our expansion focus has shifted to the erection and launch facilities required to support our growing backlog,” said Michelle Kruger, Austal USA’s Acting President. “This new facility is continuing evidence of the close relationship we have with our local community including our community leaders; local, state and federal political leaders; and, regional organizations such as the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Brasfield & Gorrie To Expand Alabama HQ The expansion — a 28,500-square-foot, three-story building on its existing Lakeview District Campus — is expected to create 85 jobs, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce. Read more…

Bradley Byrne, Mobile Chamber President and CEO, said the chamber is excited for Austal USA’s “continued commitment to growth and innovation” in the city.

“The expansion of their manufacturing capacity not only demonstrates their dedication to meeting the ever-advancing demands of the industry but also showcases Mobile as a hub for cutting-edge shipbuilding capabilities,” Byrne said.

The site will feature a new assembly building, waterfront improvements, and a new shiplift system, according to Austal USA.

Austal USA was established in 1999 and began its work in the steel shipbuilding market in 2021.