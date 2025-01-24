Contact Us

AstraZeneca Will Invest $820M In Ontario R&D Hub

The medicine producer will expand its facility in Mississauga, creating 700 jobs.

AstraZeneca will expand the its global R&D hub in Mississauga. This $820 million investment underscores Ontario’s growing prominence in the life sciences sector and will create more than 700 highly skilled jobs focused on advancing life-saving medicines.

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), computational pathology, and digital health technologies, the expanded operations will strengthen AstraZeneca’s R&D capabilities and enhance clinical trial design in oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases.

“AstraZeneca’s continued investment in Ontario is crucial to advancing innovative medicines that treat, prevent, and may one day cure complex diseases like prostate, lung, and breast cancer, as well as rare diseases. Canada, and specifically Ontario, offers a wealth of skilled talent and a robust network of world-class hospitals, universities, laboratories, and research centres. Collaborations like today’s with Invest Ontario reflect our shared commitment to strengthening the province’s life sciences strategy, driving economic growth, and fostering innovation that benefits patients in Canada and globally,” said Gaby Bourbara, President of Astrazeneca Canada.

The integration of advanced technologies like AI have been transforming medical innovation and healthcare delivery around the world. Ontario’s scientific talent pool, world-class research infrastructure, and leadership in AI development make it an ideal location for AstraZeneca to expand their R&D operations.

Already a strategic clinical hub for AstraZeneca globally, the Mississauga facility currently employs approximately 1,500 people and is leading more than 210 global clinical studies. This expansion will enhance the use of data to better inform trials, speed recruitment, create better models, and improve patient experience and clinical outcomes.

“AstraZeneca’s investment is fantastic news for Ontario and a testament to the remarkable talent, innovation, and opportunities our province offers. We are proud to support this expansion, which will create hundreds of highly skilled jobs and further solidify Ontario’s position as a global leader in life sciences and innovation,” said Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.

Ontario
AstraZeneca will invest $820 million in R&D facility in Ontario, creating 700 jobs. (Photo: Invest Ontario)

Ontario’s life sciences ecosystem is the largest in Canada and continues to grow, generating nearly 60% of the country’s revenue in the sector. Since 2018, the province has attracted over $6 billion in new life sciences investments.

Last October, the province launched Phase 2 of its sector strategy, Taking Life Sciences to the Next Level. The strategy has set ambitious goals to advance R&D, strengthen biomanufacturing capacity, and accelerate commercialization to establish Ontario as a global biomanufacturing and life sciences hub.

AstraZeneca Canada has been one of the country’s leading R&D contributors. The company’s continued growth in Ontario also fosters partnerships with local universities, hospitals and research centres, and other life sciences companies, bolstering the province’s innovation ecosystem.

Subject to reaching a definitive agreement, this investment will be supported with a $16.1 million grant through the Invest Ontario Fund. In addition, Invest Ontario has provided the company with site selection services, market intelligence, and immigration support to streamline the investment process.

“AstraZeneca’s continued investment recognizes Ontario’s strength as a life sciences ecosystem and experienced talent needed for global innovative companies. We are proud to support AstraZeneca in harnessing AI and data to drive medical breakthroughs and improve healthcare outcomes for patients around the world,” said Jennifer Block, Interim CEO of Invest Ontario.

