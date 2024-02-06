AstraZeneca To Establish New Manufacturing Facility In MD

The global science-led biopharmaceutical company plans to use the site to “launch its life-saving cell therapy platforms in the U.S. for critical cancer trials and future commercial supply,” according to the Maryland Department of Commerce.

AstraZeneca will invest $300 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland.

“While Maryland’s pool of talented life science professionals continues to grow, so does the amount of career opportunities in the industry,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “We are very grateful to AstraZeneca for planning to bring approximately 150 new jobs to Montgomery County over the next few years.”

Pam Cheng, AstraZeneca Executive Vice President of Global Operations & IT and Chief Sustainability Officer, said the investment will accelerate the company’s goal of making next-generation cell therapy a reality.

The facility will be located within 5 miles of an AstraZeneca global research and development center and in Montgomery County’s life sciences corridor, according to the Department of Commerce.

“Montgomery County is at the epicenter of cell and gene therapy, anchoring the third largest life sciences hub in the U.S.,” said Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Tompkins. “We are home to innovation and life-saving treatments that make a positive global impact. And we are thrilled that AstraZeneca continues to grow and invest in new technologies here in Montgomery County, which will ultimately lead to greater economic viability for our region.”

Officials expect the 84,000 square-foot site to be fully operational in 2026.

AstraZeneca is based in the United Kingdom and operates in more than 100 countries.