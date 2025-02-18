Arkansas Has Broad Appeal For Business

By Kyle Peschler

From the January/February 2025 Issue

B usiness relocation and expansions in Arkansas flourished in 2024 with companies across a range of sectors choosing to locate or grow in the state. Arkansas key industries include, but are not limited to, aerospace and defense, agriculture, firearms and ammunition, agtech and forestry, and food and beverage.

Programs and incentives for Arkansas businesses are focused on timely needs for businesses of all sizes. For instance, in December 2024, Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) awarded $2 million in funding to 11 Arkansas-based accelerator programs through the Arkansas Business and Technology Accelerator Grant Program.

“Arkansas is the state where an entrepreneur took a smalltown five-and-dime and turned it into the largest company on the face of the earth. I know our state’s next big company is just waiting for liftoff, and I’m proud my administration is funding the accelerator programs that will help make it happen,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In December 2024, Governor Sanders joined the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to award 13 communities through the Arkansas Site Development Program. (Credit: Arkansas Economic Development Commission)

The program will provide grants to accelerator applicants to sponsor business and technology programs that mentor startup companies. Applicants must develop a full-time, immersive program that accelerates startups.

Industries being addressed in this program include manufacturing, software design and development, computer processing, customer service, scientific and technical services, agriculture, biotechnology, and transportation logistics.

The Arkansas government has also awarded communities to increase employment. In December 2024, AEDC awarded 13 communities through the Arkansas Site Development Program. The funding would be used to enhance industrial sites across Arkansas, increasing their readiness for job-creating economic development projects.

Eligible recipient locations must have at least 30 contiguous acres of land, be listed on the Arkansas Site Selection Database, and owned or optioned by the applicant. To date, there have been 28 applications, totaling around $44.5 million in requested funding.

According to the AEDC, “the funds can be used for a range of site development projects, including the extension and improvement of public infrastructure to the site; right of way acquisition; easement acquisition; soil borings and analysis; construction costs for the site improvements, including drainage improvements, easement, dozer or dirt work, grading, site mitigation, and site rehabilitation; due diligence study costs; and other site development-related activities deemed necessary by AEDC to improve a site’s competitiveness.”

Weyerhauser Finds Its New Location In Arkansas

Successful economic development depends on multiple factors, including great infrastructure, favorable taxes, low business costs, and a strong workforce. These factors are non-negotiable when companies are looking to locate a new facility or expand an existing one.

An equally important but less tangible factor essential to economic development success is teamwork.

In Arkansas, collaboration at the local, regional and state levels is how projects are won.

Weyerhaeuser Company announced a $500 million investment in November 2024 in southeast Arkansas, which was won because partners at every level joined together to solve challenges and bring this project home to the Natural State.

Weyerhauser will invest $500 million in a Southeast Arkansas facility. (Credit: Arkansas Economic Development Commission)

The Weyerhaeuser project began life as Project North Star in mid-2023. The AEDC received the RFI for Project North Star in July 2023, kicking off the effort that would last well into 2024.

Weyerhaeuser’s team looked at multiple locations as part of a multi-state site analysis process. Arkansas had a range of factors working in its favor, including ready access to natural resources, a strong timber workforce, and overall low costs of doing business.

Timber is abundant in Arkansas with 19 million acres of forestland, covering more than 56% of the state’s total land area. The forest volume has steadily increased in recent decades growing from 611 million tons of timber to 1,200 million tons in 2022.

An experienced timber workforce was another key element that set Arkansas apart. The forest products industry provides more than 50,803 direct and indirect jobs in Arkansas at nearly 500 locations across the state.

But the teamwork that went into Project North Star elevated Arkansas to success.

Securing this project for the Natural State was a model of local, regional, and state collaboration. The AEDC team collaborated with multiple partners, including the Monticello Economic Development Commission; local leaders in Monticello, Warren, Drew County, and Bradley County; the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority; and multiple utilities, including the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives and C&L Electric Cooperative on the project.

Weyerhaeuser ultimately selected a site near Monticello and Warren, Arkansas for a new TimberStrand® facility, which will expand the company’s engineered wood products (EWP) capacity in the southern United States. According to the company’s estimate, the Arkansas facility will have a production capacity of approximately 10 million cubic feet once it begins operations, which is expected in 2027.

Locating the new TimberStrand® facility in southeast Arkansas reduces Weyerhaeuser’s supply chain for resources, given the proximity of abundant local timber. Weyerhaeuser will source fiber log materials from its own timberlands in the region. Weyerhaeuser owns approximately 1.2 million acres of timberlands in the south Arkansas area.

Working with a single-minded mission to bring new industry to the state, Arkansas economic developers partnered and solved problems to win Project North Star. Weyerhaeuser’s TimberStrand® facility will be a major part of the state’s timber industry, and it will create hundreds of jobs, both direct and indirect, throughout the southeastern part of the state.

Visit www.arkansasedc.com for more information.

Monticello: Preparing America’s Future

Monticello, Arkansas is an excellent example of Mid-American values, including strong work ethic, backed by the Right to Work Law. One of America’s best college towns, Monticello is a community of enthusiastic, cooperative citizens building for their children’s future amid a university setting and successful existing industries. Excellent medical facilities and specialty clinics are conveniently located in the heart of the health and education complex. Baptist Health Medical Center-Drew County is a 60-bed acute care facility that serves approximately 200,000 residents in southeast Arkansas and is equipped with the latest in modern health care technology.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) is home to Arkansas’ only School of Forest and Natural Resources where construction of the Arkansas Forest Health Research Center is currently underway. UAM, is a leader in forestry, allied health and agriculture workforce development in Arkansas with an enrollment of approximately 2,800 students. UAM has two Colleges of Technology located nearby in Crossett and McGehee, Arkansas which offer Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Production Technology, Business Technology, and Electromechanical Technology, to name a few.

Monticello, Arkansas, is a community of enthusiastic, cooperative citizens building their children’s future amid a university setting and successful existing industries. (Credit: Monticello Advertising and Promotion Commission)

Recreation abounds with some of America’s very best fishing and hunting. Baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, golf, swimming, biking-hiking trails encompassing Lake Monticello, disc golf, and physical fitness centers provide year-round activities for all ages including those with disabilities. Strong civic organizations such as Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, NAACP, Junior Auxiliary and religious organizations contribute countless hours of volunteerism strengthening the fabric of Monticello. Safe neighborhoods surround a thriving business district enhanced by accredited law enforcement through Monticello Police Department.

Monticello is committed to partnerships with local, state, and regional economic development organizations, utilities and transportation organizations which bolster the city’s ability to plan, implement and respond to the needs of industry and business. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for November 2024 reveals that the labor force has grown by 458 working age citizens since November 2023 giving further evidence to a strong quality of life and amenities which are important to today’s workforce. Two public school districts, Monticello Schools and Drew Central Schools, have a combined enrollment of just under 3,000 students in K-12.

Winning Weyerhaeuser’s recent $500 million new facility announcement further emphasizes an ability to respond to industry needs through utilization of customized local and state incentive packages which address the specific needs of expanding companies. Available industrial sites, utilities, trans-load facility, an available 50,000-square-foot speculative building, rail service via Arkansas Midland Railroad and a positive business environment await your attention. The Monticello Economic Development Commission welcomes you to visit this growing community which is the Heartbeat of the southeast Arkansas region. Monticello is the hub for business, education, healthcare, recreation and retail. Once you visit, you’ll want to stay!

Visit www.monticelloedc.org for more information.