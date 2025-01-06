Arizona Picked For Final CHIPS For America R&D flagship facility

A rizona has been tagged as the future home of the third of three CHIPS for America research and development (R&D) flagship facilities. The co-located NSTC Prototyping and NAPMP Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility (PPF) will be located at the Arizona State University (ASU) Research Park in Tempe. It is the third such facility to be named by the U.S. Commerce Department and Natcast, operator of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC), following Sunnyvale, California and Albany, New York late last year .

The Arizona facility will combine 300mm research and prototyping for front-end manufacturing and packaging capabilities, meeting the need for advanced packaging R&D within the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. Key packaging capabilities are expected to include a baseline advanced packaging piloting line to enable the development and commercialization of new packaging processes. The facility will also support U.S. workforce development efforts by providing opportunities for collaborative, hands-on research utilizing industry-leading tools and equipment.

The PPF represents a partnership and coinvestment among the Department of Commerce, Natcast, the State of Arizona, Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), and ASU. It is expected to be operational as early as the first quarter of 2028. As part of its involvement in the project, ASU will provide immediate access to ASU Core Research Facilities. Natcast and NAPMP researchers and NSTC members will have access to ASU's cutting-edge resources, including the MacroTechnology Works (MTW). It will be amplified by Arizona's growing microelectronics landscape, including front-end semiconductor manufacturing, equipment and materials suppliers, and advanced packaging companies as well as a university research environment and workforce training initiatives at community colleges and more.

“Today’s announcement solidifies Arizona’s position as a global hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This flagship facility will serve as an anchor for Arizona’s thriving semiconductor ecosystem while supporting R&D and supply chain resiliency nationwide. This investment ensures the next generation of this critical, leading-edge technology is developed here in Arizona, while we support the workforce and jobs of the future. I’m grateful to Secretary Raimondo and the Commerce Department and our Arizona Congressional delegation for their support. I also want to recognize the hard work of the Arizona Commerce Authority, ASU, and all their partners to win this national laboratory for our state.”

“A strong research and development ecosystem is essential to ensuring the United States remains at the forefront of semiconductor innovation,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Arizona has long been a hub for technological progress, and this new facility will strengthen our domestic supply chain, drive advanced manufacturing breakthroughs, and secure America’s leadership in this critical industry. Thanks to the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, combined with the other two CHIPS for America R&D flagship facilities, we will help bring American innovations to the global market, further securing our national and economic security.”

“The PPF will play a critical role in advancing semiconductor innovation across the country,” said Deirdre Hanford, Natcast CEO. “This facility will be a premier destination where researchers from industry, academia, startups, and the broader semiconductor ecosystem will convene to explore, experiment, and collaborate on the next generation of semiconductor and packaging technologies that will power the industries of the future.”

(Photo: Arizona State University Economic Development)

“This groundbreaking effort will mean that researchers and startups won’t need to go to China or Europe to test out their cutting-edge prototype microchips—they’ll be able to do that right here in America. Creating this world-class prototyping and packaging facility was a priority of mine when negotiating the Chips and Science Act. The United States must lead the way in semiconductor research and development, and there’s nowhere more appropriate for it than Arizona,” commented Senator Mark Kelly. “The most advanced microchips in the world that power everything from AI to quantum computing will now be able to be developed, tested, manufactured, and packaged in our state. I’m grateful for Arizona State University’s commitment to being at the forefront of microchip innovation, and to the years of partnership between Arizona’s elected leaders—Republicans and Democrats—our business community, and our economic development leaders to make this happen.”

“Intel applauds the U.S. Department of Commerce and Natcast’s decision to establish the NSTC Prototyping and NAPMP Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility in Arizona,” said Sanjay Natarajan, Sr. Vice President at Intel Corp. “Building on our 45-year legacy of innovation and investment in the state, Intel will actively collaborate with industry and research leaders at this facility to drive breakthrough advances in leading edge semiconductor and packaging technologies. We plan to provide our expertise and resources to accelerate innovation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and enhance U.S. competitiveness. Intel will play a vital role in ensuring the long-term success of this historic research initiative through direct engagement and strategic support.”

“This announcement is tremendous news for our industry as we begin a new year. Natcast’s decision to locate the NSTC Prototyping and NAPMP Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility in Arizona is one that will have wide-ranging positive benefits well beyond 2025,” said Rose Castanares, president of TSMC Arizona. “Arizona’s semiconductor footprint is rapidly expanding, and its leadership in both cutting-edge manufacturing and advanced packaging provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to accelerate research and innovation. With our historic $65 billion investment, TSMC Arizona is deeply committed to our U.S. operation, and we look forward to collaborating with industry peers, research leaders and Natcast on its advanced packaging priorities.”

“This once in a generation investment will boost the entire semiconductor industry with powerful capabilities to further develop and scale new technologies,” said Tim Olson, CEO of Deca Technologies. “Deca and ASU have already established a broad-ranging cooperation centered on advanced packaging. With the new pilot facility investment in Arizona, we’ll no doubt see an influx of private-sector investments and collaborations, new partnerships and exciting new ideas that will accelerate America’s efforts to regain preeminence in the highly competitive global semiconductor industry.”

Since 2020, semiconductor companies have announced more than 40 expansions in Arizona, representing more than 16,000 jobs and over $102 billion in investment. The expected partnership with ASU will jumpstart R&D in these areas and leverage the programs underway at ASU.