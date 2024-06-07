CarbonCapture will build its first direct air capture manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona, creating up to 400 new jobs by 2029.

CarbonCapture Inc. recently signed a lease for an 83,000-square-foot high-volume manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona. The company’s first manufacturing plant is projected to manufacture 4,000 direct air capture (DAC) modules per year, equal to 2 megatons of removal capacity at full capacity.

“ Arizona’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and commitment to clean tech made it the ideal location for our manufacturing site.” — Adrian Corless, CEO, CarbonCapture

Upon its completion in 2025, CarbonCapture’s inaugural manufacturing site will set a precedent for the company’s future plants—pioneering the production of its innovative modular system, tailored for mass production and seamless installation at diverse locations throughout the U.S.

As the first of its kind for CarbonCapture, and the world, this plant signifies a pivotal step towards the company’s commitment to scalable and flexible solutions in the DAC industry. By directly addressing the pressing need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere, CarbonCapture’s advanced DAC technology supports national climate objectives and fosters growth in manufacturing and clean energy sectors.

“We’re excited that Arizona is joining California, Wyoming and other states in the vanguard of the American DAC industry,” said Adrian Corless, CEO of CarbonCapture Inc. “Arizona’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and commitment to clean tech made it the ideal location for our manufacturing site. As we grow out our team here, we’re committed to offering competitive wages along with comprehensive benefits packages for all full-time staff. Furthermore, we’re exploring partnerships with Mesa Community College and local high school trade programs to foster a variety of workforce training opportunities.”

After a nationwide search, the Mesa site was chosen due to its central location, availability of clean energy, and workforce readiness. Critical to CarbonCapture’s decision was the extensive institutional support it received from the Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, Arizona State University, and Salt River Project. The facility will employ 30 full time hires growing to an expected 400 total by 2029. The facility will be located in Mesa’s Elliot Road Technology Corridor that includes Apple, Google and Meta.

“We are proud CarbonCapture will establish this new manufacturing facility, the first-of-its-kind in the world, right here in Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The facility represents a significant milestone for Arizona, advancing our clean energy economy and creating skilled jobs to support Arizona’s rapidly-growing manufacturing industry.”

“With this innovative facility, CarbonCapture advances Arizona’s clean energy ecosystem and adds to Mesa’s vibrant manufacturing industry,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re grateful to CarbonCapture for their commitment to Arizona, and we look forward to supporting their future success in Mesa.”

“CarbonCapture’s recent partnerships with organizations like ASU, the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund and Frontier Climate and its work to advance DAC technology position it as a catalyst for progress in the globally significant climate technology ecosystem,” commented Chris Camacho, President and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “This commitment underscores the collaborative spirit of Greater Phoenix and highlights our region’s sophistication as a premier destination Greater Phoenix and highlights our region’s sophistication as a premier destination for cutting-edge innovation in The New Photon Economy.”

CarbonCapture’s manufacturing facility marks the second state-level project announced by the company. Project Bison, based in Wyoming, was selected to receive U.S. Department of Energy support through the $3.5 billion Regional DAC Hubs program. CarbonCapture is also a technology partner in the Southwest Regional DAC Hub situated in Arizona.