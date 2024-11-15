2024 Deal of the Year Awards — an annual recognition of economic development projects demonstrating innovation and impact.

CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2024 Deal Of The Year Awards
Submit By November 21st!

Quiz Of The Week: Are You Ready for the Hydrogen Revolution?

Ready to test your knowledge of hydrogen and its growing role in the global energy landscape? Take this quiz to see how well you understand hydrogen’s potential to power the future and drive the clean energy revolution.

Business Facilities Quiz Of The Week


Hydrogen is quickly emerging as a key player in the global transition to clean, sustainable energy. As nations and industries explore new ways to decarbonize, hydrogen offers a promising solution to reduce emissions, power vehicles, and support green technologies. This quiz will test your knowledge of its role in the energy landscape, from production methods to real-world applications.

Ready to dive in? Take this hydrogen quiz and let’s see how much you know!

Hydrogen quiz
(Photo: Adobe Stock)

 

$7B Earmarked For America’s First H2Hubs

hydrogen hubs
Located across the U.S., seven Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) will create jobs, strengthen nation’s energy security, and combat climate crisis.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced a $7 billion investment to launch seven Regional H2Hubs across the nation and accelerate the commercial-scale deployment of low-cost, clean hydrogen.

Continue reading…

Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Topeka, Kansas

With three top universities in the area and connectivity via major interstates, Topeka, Kansas is rich with opportunity. Visit the GO Topeka Economic Partnership to learn more.

Featured Video
Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Minnesota is home to the #1 health care cluster in the world according to Medical Alley. In this short video we take a look at why.

Camp Hall – A Next Generation Commerce Park in South Carolina

Camp Hall is a first-of-its-kind, master-planned industrial work space located in Charleston, S.C. As a convergence of people, place and programming, Camp Hall delivers thoughtful infrastructure and logistical features that empower people — and business — to thrive.

Geopolitical Uncertainty, Rising Costs Spur Increased Reshoring, Near-Shoring

