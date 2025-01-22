Contact Us

Archer Completes Aircraft Manufacturing Facility In Georgia

In Covington, GA, Archer's 400,000SF aircraft manufacturing facility—referred to as ARC — is expected to build two aircraft per month by the end of 2025.

In Georgia, Archer Aviation Inc. recently received the certificate of occupancy for its high-volume manufacturing facility, which is connected to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer is now working to complete the tooling load-in for the initial manufacturing line at the facility, referred to as ARC. Production is planned to begin early this year, with the goal of ramping to a rate of two aircraft per month by the end of 2025.

Archer built ARC in close partnership with Stellantis, and the two companies are continuing to progress their plans to mass-produce Archer’s Midnight aircraft. Stellantis is contributing capital, advanced manufacturing technology and expertise and experienced personnel with the goal of scaling this facility to 650 aircraft annually by 2030.

Archer Georgia, ARC
Construction is complete on Archer’s high-volume manufacturing facility, ARC. (Photo: Archer)
Archer Georgia, ARC
Tooling load-in is underway at Archer’s high-volume manufacturing facility ahead of the planned start of initial production in early 2025. (Photo: Archer)

“The completion of this facility is a testament to the state of the industry—shifting from R&D into commercialization,” said Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein. “With construction on ARC now complete, our team is focused on the start of production planned for early next year. From there, it’s all about execution and scaling. I’m incredibly proud of the Archer team and our partners for getting this done so fast and on budget and can’t wait to see our facility begin producing aircraft.”

“Supporting Archer’s electric aircraft growth with our deep manufacturing expertise is a great opportunity for the two companies,” said Stellantis Chief Manufacturing and Supply Chain Officer Arnaud Deboeuf. “Congratulations to the Archer team for this milestone. It is a significant step in our journey together as we take clean mobility to the sky.”

ARC is where Archer plans to produce its all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, Midnight, which is designed to offer passengers a sustainable, low-noise and safe alternative to ground transportation in congested cities around the world.

Aerospace and defense products are Georgia’s No. 1 export ($11.1 billion in 2023) and the state’s second largest manufacturing industry, generating a $57.5 billion economic impact. More than 800 aerospace companies call Georgia home, including Pratt & Whitney, Delta, and Gulfstream Aerospace. Other recent investments include StandardAero’s $33 million expansion, and Gulfstream Aerospace’s $150 million expansion.

“When we announced Archer’s choice to build this new manufacturing facility in Newton County, we knew it was just the start of an incredible relationship,” commented Governor Brian Kemp. “Today’s announcement marks the next step in that journey, reaffirming Georgia’s commitment to working with innovative companies like Archer to create quality jobs and opportunities for years to come. Congratulations to Archer, the Covington community, and all the hardworking Georgians who will find meaningful employment at this campus.”

“The completion of Archer’s manufacturing facility in Covington highlights Georgia’s leadership in innovation, advanced manufacturing and job creation,” added Congressman Mike Collins, who sits on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. “I am excited to support this transformative chapter in aviation, which will drive progress, deliver economic benefits for Georgia, and create opportunity for everyone involved with and around this facility.”

