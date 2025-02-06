Contact Us

ArcelorMittal Investing $1.2B For Steel Mill In Alabama

The company is building an electrical steel manufacturing facility in Calvert that will employ 200.

ArcelorMittal plans to build a $1.2 billion advanced, non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NOES) manufacturing facility in Calvert, Alabama. The project is expected to create up to 1,300 jobs during the construction phase and more than 200 permanent positions to support the plant’s ongoing operations.

“We recognize the importance of creating a resilient, sustainable domestic supply chain for this critical material,” said John Brett, CEO, ArcelorMittal North America. “We also greatly appreciate the support the project has received and would like to recognize Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair, as well as the Mobile County Commission and the Mobile Chamber for their backing, which not only advances our mission but also fuels economic growth in the greater Mobile region.”

 “ArcelorMittal’s decision to invest more than a billion dollars is driving job creation and innovation. This transformative project strengthens our local economy and reinforces Mobile County’s role in the future of sustainable steel production and electric vehicle manufacturing,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne.

 The new facility, wholly owned by ArcelorMittal, will be capable of producing up to 150,000 metric tons of NOES annually, depending on the product mix, in support of automotive and mobility, renewable electricity production, and other industrial and commercial uses of NOES, including electric motors, generators and specialized applications.

Alabama
ArcelorMittal will invest $1.2 billion in a Calvert, Alabama manufacturing facility, creating 1,300 jobs. (Photo: ArcelorMittal)

Commenting on the project, Governor Kay Ivey said, “ArcelorMittal’s $1.2 billion investment not only strengthens Alabama’s position as a key player in the steel industry but also paves the way for innovation in electric motors and renewable energy technologies. While creating more than 200 new jobs, this project will also bring tremendous economic benefits to our state and underscores Alabama’s commitment to supporting companies that drive progress and create opportunities for our citizens.”

Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair commented, “ArcelorMittal’s growth project at Calvert will support the growth of critical industries like electric vehicles and energy-efficient technologies while creating high-quality jobs for Alabamians — it’s a shining example of how Alabama’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce continue to attract cutting-edge manufacturing projects.”

 The project promotes U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and addresses a crucial market need by reducing U.S. dependency on electrical steel imports through the expansion of domestic NOES production.

 The facility will be located near ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel’s joint venture, AM/NS Calvert. Construction is set to begin in the second half of 2025, with production anticipated to commence in 2027. 

