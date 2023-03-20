Arcadia Cold Plans New Cold Storage Facility In Arizona

Arcadia Cold Storage and Logistics will lease and operate a new cold storage facility currently under construction west of Phoenix, Arizona. Located in the heart of the Southwest distribution market, it will be the fourth facility the company will open in 2023 to broaden its network and provide services for customers in key Western U.S. locations.

The Phoenix Cold Storage Facility will be a 293,000 square foot fully convertible freezer and cooler distribution center facility with 40,500 pallet positions designed to support a combination of regional distribution, import/export activity and high-volume throughput handling services. The site will serve as a hub for the Southwest U.S. with access to key metropolitan markets in Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Colorado.

Phoenix is going through a boom in distribution center growth and the facility will play an important role in allowing Arcadia to serve food manufacturing and end user demand more quickly and efficiently.

“Arcadia is once again excited to announce our newest location in the fast-growing Phoenix market,” commented Arcadia Cold CEO Chris Hughes. “The facility represents our westernmost site to date and will satisfy our customers’ need for a well-designed and operated building to help manage their product storage and handling requirements. We see strong demand for Phoenix as supply chains continue to gravitate slightly eastward and away from increasingly operationally challenging points in Southern California. We look forward to bringing the unique Arcadia customer service experience to this important market along with new, quality jobs to Phoenix and the surrounding area.”