Anovion Technologies To Invest $800M In Southwest Georgia

Anovion Technologies has selected Decatur County in Southwest Georgia for its first large-scale expansion of manufacturing capacity for production of its premium synthetic graphite anode materials. The Chicago-based advanced materials company chose Decatur County for its initial 1.5 million-square-foot facility based on proximity to existing and planned low- and carbon-free energy sources for power, short supply chains, access to existing rail infrastructure, highly valuable skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment. The project will create more than 400 jobs and over $800 million in investment in the region.

“Anovion conducted a thorough search to identify a location that addressed our energy, transportation, logistics, and human capital needs that would ensure we have the ecosystem in place to produce the highest quality and sustainable synthetic graphite anode material on the market today,” said Eric Stopka, Chief Executive Officer of Anovion. “Not only does existing infrastructure make Southwest Georgia an attractive location for Anovion’s new facility, but the proximity to other battery and EV manufacturing plants will allow us to further reduce our carbon footprint.”

Anovion is one of the first qualified U.S. suppliers of synthetic graphite anode materials for use in e-mobility applications. Graphite is the largest battery material used in electric vehicles (EVs) by mass, more than copper, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and lithium.

“We’re proud to welcome Anovion to the No. 1 state for business that is fast becoming the e-mobility capital of the nation,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Job creators like them are recognizing that every corner of our state has the resources and workforce needed for success. Having met their team personally, I look forward to celebrating their partnership with the hardworking Georgians of Decatur County.”

In October 2022, Anovion was awarded a grant totaling $117 million from the U.S. Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help secure the domestic battery manufacturing supply chain for the country’s electrified future. The new facility, which will be the first of this scale for the company and in North America, is a crucial first step to reshoring synthetic graphite anode production and is expected to initially produce 40,000 metric tonnes per annum once fully operational.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Anovion to Bainbridge,” said Bainbridge Mayor Edward Reynolds. “With an $800 million investment and the creation of over 400 high-paying, quality jobs, Anovion’s decision to locate in our community is a huge win. I know that our workforce is ready to embrace this opportunity and that we will all grow and prosper together.”

Anovion will bring its innovative, sustainable, and technologically advanced manufacturing process to this new facility. This includes relying on the region’s rapidly decarbonizing energy mix to power the manufacturing process and introducing the company’s proprietary furnace technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lay out a clear roadmap for Anovion to achieve a carbon-neutral footprint over time.