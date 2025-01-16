I n the largest single job-creation project in state history, Anduril will create more than 4,000 jobs in Ohio. The California-based autonomous systems and weapons manufacturer selected Columbus as the location of Arsenal-1, its first hyperscale manufacturing facility. Anduril will invest nearly $1 billion into the development of the five-million-square-foot facility.

According to the company, Arsenal-1 will redefine the scale and speed that autonomous systems and weapons can be produced for the United States and its allies and partners, and is a “monumental and essential step toward rebuilding America’s defense industrial base, strengthening America’s warfighting capabilities, and enhancing deterrence amid rising international threats.”

Located next to Rickenbacker Airport, the Arsenal-1 site provides direct access to two 12,000-foot runways and a 75-acre private apron capable of supporting military-scale aircraft, ensuring rapid delivery of components and systems to customers. (Photo: Anduril)

Ohio was selected as the location for Anduril’s first Arsenal factory due to its infrastructure to support Anduril’s unique needs, its highly skilled and diverse manufacturing workforce, and a legacy of leadership in aerospace and defense.

“Arsenal-1 represents a significant step forward in how we build the autonomous systems and weapons our nation and allies need, leveraging Ohio’s world-class workforce, robust infrastructure, and scalable, software-driven manufacturing to set a new standard for securing the future of defense,” said Anduril Industries CEO Brian Schimpf. “We are ready to break ground and get to work building the capabilities that will strengthen America’s industrial base and national security for years to come.”

“Ohio’s history of advancing aviation, aerospace, and national defense runs deep, but what sets this state apart is our readiness to embrace the future,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “At this critical moment in time, our country needs rapid technological innovation, which Anduril will deliver using Ohio’s skilled, hardworking labor force. The future of American air power will be made in Ohio!”

“Today is a proud day for Ohio as we welcome Anduril and celebrate the creation of thousands of new jobs in cutting-edge defense manufacturing,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “This investment reinforces Ohio’s position as a leader in advanced technology and national security. When it comes to ‘Made in America,’ you can’t do it without ‘Made in Ohio.”

Arsenal-1: A New Standard For Defense Manufacturing

As the U.S. and its allies attempt to gain affordable mass with autonomous systems and weapons, the defense industrial base must be capable of producing orders of magnitude more than it is currently producing today. To support that effort, Anduril is hyperscaling weapons manufacturing with Arsenal — a software-defined manufacturing platform that is optimized for the mass production of autonomous systems and weapons.

Arsenal-1 will be the first of its kind: a manufacturing facility that utilizes a common set of commercial manufacturing tooling, machinery, and processes for every type of autonomous vehicle that Anduril produces. Arsenal-1 provides maximum flexibility to reallocate the most critical manufacturing resources — people, capital, machines, and materials — to meet new requirements, launch new products, or scale production to meet surges in demand, indefinitely. The foundation of Arsenal-1 is Arsenal OS, an integrated digital software platform that integrates the design, development, and mass production stages for all Anduril products.

Anduril & Ohio: Collaborating To Strengthen National Security

Located next to Rickenbacker Airport, the Arsenal-1 site provides direct access to two 12,000-foot runways and a 75-acre private apron capable of supporting military-scale aircraft, ensuring rapid delivery of components and systems to customers. At full scale, the facility will span five million square feet and produce tens of thousands of military systems annually. With more than 500 acres available for future expansion, Arsenal-1 is primed for long-term scalability and will manufacture and produce most of Anduril’s autonomous weapons, sensors and systems at full rate production.

Home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a critical hub for U.S. Air Force operations and research, Ohio has long been at the forefront of advancing military capabilities. The Air Force Research Laboratory, also located in Ohio, drives technological breakthroughs in defense, while NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility play pivotal roles in aeronautics and space exploration. Additionally, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center and the National Space Intelligence Center of the U.S. Space Force further establishes Ohio as a center of excellence for space and defense intelligence.

The decision to build Arsenal-1 in Ohio followed an extensive, year-long search process that evaluated numerous locations across the U.S. and is contingent upon standard due diligence, state and local approvals of incentives, permitting and other legal and regulatory matters. Pending approvals, construction on the facility will begin immediately and the first products will be manufactured beginning in July 2026.

Anduril will pursue a Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development at an upcoming Tax Credit Authority meeting. The project will also request $70 million from the All Ohio Future Fund at an upcoming Controlling Board meeting. The All Ohio Future Fund was established by the DeWine-Husted Administration in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to support local communities with site readiness and preparation to attract economic development projects.

Separately, JobsOhio plans to provide assistance to the project with a JobsOhio Grant and will disclose the amount of funding after the agreements have been signed. JobsOhio will also provide Anduril with Talent Acquisition Services to work with the company to attract, develop, and retain the skilled workforce the company requires.

Arsenal-1 in Ohio will join Anduril’s other factories including a solid rocket motor factory in Mississippi, a robotic submarine facility in Rhode Island, a launched effects factory in Georgia, a XL-AUV factory in Australia and production facilities in California.