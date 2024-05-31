Amrep Expanding In Rowan County, North Carolina With $21M Investment

The Rowan Economic Development Council has announced a significant expansion of Amrep®, a subsidiary of Wastequip, in Rowan County, North Carolina. This expansion, known as Project Hoist, will create 170 full-time jobs with a $21 million investment in new construction and equipment.

Amrep, a leading manufacturer of waste handling equipment, will expand its current facility in the Summit Corporate Center in Salisbury to aid in its growth. The project will include the construction of an 80,000 square-foot industrial facility adjacent to its current operations, with Beacon Partners investing approximately $17 million in the new building, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. An additional $4 million will be invested in new equipment.

Marty Bryant, President and CEO of Wastequip®, commented on the expansion, saying, “This expansion continues Wastequip’s growth platform, providing specialized equipment and services to customers in the waste industry as the leading integrated solution provider from generation to rest.”

Eric Mattson, President of Wastequip’s Truck Division, added, “Salisbury was Amrep’s first expansion of our manufacturing operations several years ago — and this area, including the highly skilled workforce and cooperation of local and state officials, continues to afford excellent opportunities for us. We are very excited to get this project underway.”

Positions at the new facility will include fabricators, mounters, painters, supervisors, welders, and other support roles, with an average annual wage of $57,490 — exceeding the county average.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners, who first welcomed Amrep in 2017, played a pivotal role in facilitating this expansion by selling county-owned land to Beacon Partners within Summit Corporate Center. Chairman Greg Edds expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are immensely proud to celebrate Amrep’s expansion in Rowan County. This project was the first our current Board of Commissioners worked on together in 2017. It fills us with pride to see that they have not only remained in Rowan but are also growing significantly, bringing even more skilled jobs to our community. This growth showcases Rowan County as an ideal place for businesses to prosper and reflects our commitment to fostering a robust economic environment.”

This expansion will generate nearly $900,000 in additional property tax revenue to Rowan County over the next 10 years. Additionally, the project is expected to create 95 indirect and induced jobs in the county.