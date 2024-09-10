Contact Us

American Airlines To Create 500 Jobs Across The U.S.

More than 300 aviation maintenance technician positions will be added at sites in Tulsa, OK; Charlotte, NC; and Pittsburgh, PA.

American Airlines will create 500 new aviation maintenance jobs, including more than 385 licensed aviation technician jobs at the carrier’s maintenance bases in Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The added headcount will allow the airline to perform additional heavy maintenance check work at these locations.

“American is excited to grow our talented Technical Operations workforce with more high-paying, skilled aviation maintenance positions,” said Greg Emerson, American’s Vice President of Base Maintenance and Facilities. “It’s an opportunity to grow our maintenance capacity and capabilities in the near-term and preserve them over the long run by continuing to build our pipeline of future maintenance team members — which is important work American has been doing for some time.”

American Airlines will create 500 maintenance jobs in Charlotte, NC, Pittsburgh, PA, and Tulsa, OK. (Photo: American Airlines)

The new jobs created are in addition to the more than 300 jobs recently added to American’s Tech Ops — Tulsa maintenance base thanks to a $22 million grant awarded by the State of Oklahoma’s Business Expansion Incentive Program in 2023. The grant is helping American further grow and improve the world’s largest commercial aircraft maintenance base, including American’s engine repair and overhaul facility.

“We’re very grateful to the State of Oklahoma Department of Commerce for this grant,” said Emerson. “As a direct result of this funding in 2023, we’ve already added hundreds of high-paying, skilled new jobs to the Tulsa economy and continue to make enhancements to our world-class maintenance facility.”

The incremental maintenance positions are now available on the airline’s website by location:
• Charlotte: 133 total openings, including 122 AMTs
• Pittsburgh: 44 total openings, including 40 AMTs
• Tulsa: 321 total openings, including 227 AMTs

To help prepare the next generation of mechanics, American Airlines has a history of forging partnerships with aviation maintenance schools across the United States. Students enrolled in aviation maintenance programs at Tulsa Tech, West Los Angeles College, and Aviation Institute of Maintenance have regular engagement opportunities with American’s Technical Operations team members on campus or at the airline’s maintenance hangars. American is also a founding sponsor of the annual Aerospace Maintenance Council Competition, which brings together teams from airlines, schools, military, general aviation and repair and maintenance organizations to compete in real-life aerospace maintenance scenarios. Student competitors on American-mentored teams are guaranteed interviews with the airline upon graduation.

American Airlines, Charlotte, north carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Single Location, Tulsa

