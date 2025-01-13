Amazon Will Invest $12B In North Carolina Facilities

Amazon will open a last-mile facility in Tarboro, North Carolina, and a Same-Day Delivery facility in Kannapolis, as well as three other last-mile facilities in Jacksonville, Mount Airy and Southern Pines. These new investments will help improve delivery speeds for customers, boost local economic growth, and add to the more than 24,000 full-and part-time jobs created and $12 billion invested in North Carolina, by Amazon, since 2010.

“North Carolina is a great place to do business and we’re proud to be expanding our operations footprint across the state through collaborative partnerships and our continued commitment to economic growth,” said Economic Development Manager for Amazon Sam Blatt. “We’re looking forward to better serving local customers, creating job opportunities for the talented workforce in this region and appreciate the support we’ve received from these communities.”

The four last-mile facilities in Tarboro, Jacksonville, Mount Airy, and Southern Pines will be part of the final stops in Amazon’s transportation network before packages are delivered to customers’ doorsteps. Employees sort packages according to delivery routes and Amazon delivery partners finish the shipping cycle by delivering goods like books, household items and toys to the customer.

“The Town of Tarboro is excited for the opportunities Amazon will bring to the community. Tarboro prides itself on providing a business-friendly climate, increasing the local economy, and enriching the lives of residents,” said Tarboro Town Manager Troy Lewis. “We are pleased Amazon will join the Tarboro Commerce Center and know they will be a strong community partner.”

Amazon will invest $12 billion in facilities across North Carolina. (Photo: Carolinas Gateway Partnership)

The facility in Jacksonville will be approximately 100,000 square feet located in the northwest part of the city next to the city’s water treatment plant, and the facility in Mount Airy will be approximately 60,000 square feet located at the I-77/I-74 interchange. In addition, the Southern Pines facility will be approximately 65,000 square feet and located in Southern Pines Corporate Park, while the facility in Tarboro will be approximately 78,000 square feet located in Tarboro Commerce Center. The Same-Day Delivery site in Kannapolis allows Amazon to fulfill, sort, and deliver orders all from one site. Same-Day Delivery facilities are finely curated to the areas and customers they serve, so product selection varies by city. The facility is across the street from Amazon’s existing Kannapolis fulfillment center that opened in 2018.

“Amazon’s investment in the Town of Tarboro signifies the region’s commitment to building better futures through economic growth. With customizable shipping solutions offered by the North Carolina Logistics Highway and customizable workforce training programs offered at Edgecombe Community College as well as a dedicated community of support, we are confident Amazon will thrive in Tarboro,” said Bob Pike, President and CEO of the Carolinas Gateway Partnership.

“Amazon will join Hitachi Astemo, Prudential Stainless & Alloys, and Piedmont Natural Gas at the Tarboro Commerce Center. The industrial center has become a vibrant hub of strong industries who develop and deliver quality goods and services while maintaining a collaborative presence in the community,” he added.