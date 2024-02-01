Amazon Web Services To Invest $10B In MS Data Centers

The data center complexes are expected to create at least 1,000 high-paying, tech jobs to Madison County, Mississippi.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest $10 billion to establish data center complexes in two Mississippi industrial parks — making it the largest capital investment in state history, according to the Mississippi Development Authority.

“MDA is proud to have been instrumental in the successful culmination of this transformative, $10 billion project,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “This monumental win underscores Mississippi’s attractiveness for major investments and signifies a boost to our economic landscape. The high-quality, good-paying employment opportunities AWS is bringing to Madison County exemplifies our commitment to creating a stronger Mississippi and advancing the overall well-being of our communities.”

AWS has invested more than $108 billion across the U.S. since 2011, according to Roger Wehner, AWS Director of Economic Development.

“Building on this, we are excited to expand our operations into Mississippi through this planned $10 billion investment, which will tap into the burgeoning tech sector across the state to create new, well-paying jobs and boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product each year,” Wehner said. “We look forward to delivering new workforce development opportunities and educational programs that support the next generation of talent across the Magnolia State.”

The data centers will contain computer servers, data storage drives, networking equipment, and other technology infrastructure items.