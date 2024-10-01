Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center Being Built In Niagara County

A mazon officials joined New York State and local elected representatives last month to celebrate the construction of the company’s new, state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center in the Town of Niagara. The facility will house 1,000 local Amazon employees who will operate and work with the company’s newest robotics technology, delivering for customers in Western New York and beyond. The fulfillment center will expand Amazon’s operations and logistics network in New York, where there are more than 47,000 full- and part-time employees across the state.

The five-story, 3.1-million-square-foot robotics fulfillment center is currently under construction. Considered a “first-mile” fulfillment center, the facility will receive, store, and then ship millions of products for customers. It will be Amazon’s fourth robotics fulfillment center in New York, with others located in Rochester, Syracuse, and Staten Island. Amazon’s operations footprint in Western New York also includes a sortation and returns center in Lancaster, and “last-mile” delivery stations in Tonawanda and Hamburg.

Amazon’s five-story, 3.1-million-square-foot robotics fulfillment center is currently under construction at 8995 Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara, NY. (Photos courtesy of Niagara County)

“We are very happy to grow our business and continue to expand operations in New York, especially in Western New York and Niagara County,” said Glendowlyn Thames, manager of economic development for Amazon. “The Town of Niagara and the county were eager partners from the beginning, and a project of this size is simply a win for everyone. Most of all for our customers, who will continue to see faster and more efficient delivery as we add to our fulfillment network. We’re grateful for the continued dedication of our development partner, JB2 Partners, and our general contractor, Layton Construction, for their stewardship of this project in the Niagara community.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $41.5 billion in New York, including infrastructure and compensation to employees, and has created more than 47,000 direct jobs across the state. These investments support an additional 83,100 indirect jobs across the state, in fields like construction and professional services, and have contributed more than $36 billion to the New York GDP, on top of the company’s direct investments.

"Today's celebration is the culmination of a lot of hard work from our economic development team to show that Niagara County is open for business, we are willing cooperate with those who are investing in our community and that creation of good-paying jobs remains one of our top priorities," said Richard L. Andres, Jr., Chairman, Economic Development Committee of the Niagara County Legislature. "Amazon is investing more than a half billion dollars to this project and will create 1,000 new jobs. Not only is that worth celebrating, but we hope it sends a message to other site selectors that Niagara County is the right place to locate your next project."

Amazon’s expanding footprint in New York includes: 10 Fulfillment and sortation centers, 36 delivery stations, 30 Whole Foods Market locations, 5 Amazon Go locations, 5 Prime Now fulfillment centers, 2 Amazon Hub+ Locker locations, one Amazon Fresh retail location, one Amazon Pharmacy location, and a host of Amazon and MGM Movies and Series filmed in New York.