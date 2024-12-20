ALUKO Group, Performance Food Group Invest $69M In Tennessee

ALUKO Group has selected Jackson, Tennessee, to locate its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The project will create 55 new jobs in Madison County and represents an investment of $36.3 million. The new facility will manufacture aluminum battery casings for operations at Ford Motor Company’s BlueOval City.

“On behalf of the ALUKO Group, I am delighted to announce our strategic investment in Tennessee, which marks a significant milestone as we expand into the North American market. This partnership underscores our commitment to mutual growth and success, and we are deeply grateful for the invaluable support and collaboration of the Tennessee state government. We eagerly anticipate a thriving future for both the ALUKO Group and the state of Tennessee,” said ALUKO Group Chairman Do-Bong Park.

ALUKO Group will invest $36.3 million in Madison County facility, creating 55 jobs. (Photo: TNECD)

Based in South Korea, the ALUKO Group consists of ALUKO, Hyundai Aluminium, Gogang Aluminium, Alutec, KPTU, Hyundai Aluminium Vina and Alutec Vina. Today, the company has approximately 4,500 employees worldwide.

“The state with the strong workforce always wins, and Tennessee’s highly skilled workers are attracting companies from around the world. I welcome the ALUKO Group to the Volunteer State and thank them for their commitment to creating high-quality jobs for families in Madison County,” said Governor Bill Lee

“We have an outstanding relationship with the South Korean companies that call Tennessee home, and since 2019, this country has emerged as the state’s No. 1 foreign direct investment partner. I’m proud to welcome the ALUKO Group to the Volunteer State and thank them for not only making a significant investment in Tennessee but also for helping bolster our business-friendly climate,” said Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

Performance Food Group Expands In Hamblen County

Performance Food Group Company is expanding its presence in East Tennessee. PFG is investing approximately $33.2 million, allowing the company to create 37 new jobs as part of its growth in Hamblen County.

“PFG has a strong history in East Tennessee, and we remain committed to investing in the local community and its residents. This expansion is an important step to providing our customers more product options while continuing to provide the world-class service PFG is known for,” said Barry Dorris, Regional President, PFG.

The expansion better supports PFG’s growing customer base by creating additional jobs in the local market.

PFG has more than 150 locations across North America with five broadline foodservice locations in Tennessee including Morristown, Johnson City, Knoxville, Lebanon and Nashville. The company’s roots date back to 1885 when the founder began selling groceries for a wholesaler in Richmond, Virginia. The company officially became PFG in 1987.

Performance Food Group will invest $33.2 million in Hamblen County expansion, creating 37 jobs. (Photo: TNECD)

“Tennessee’s strong business climate is strengthened and shaped by companies like PFG, and I am grateful for their commitment to creating nearly 40 new jobs for the families across Morristown and Hamblen County. I look forward to seeing the greater opportunity created as a result of this company’s continued growth in the region,” said Gov. Lee.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 56 economic development projects in East Tennessee, resulting in approximately 10,000 job commitments and more than $3 billion in capital investments.

“East Tennessee’s economy is booming with nearly 25 new economic development projects and more than 4,700 jobs landing in this region since 2023. Today’s announcement will contribute to that growth, and we know that Hamblen County’s proximity to two-year, four-year and technical institutions will provide PFG with a ready-and-able workforce,” said TNECD Commissioner McWhorter.