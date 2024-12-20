Contact Us

Advertise
Request Location information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » USA - Southeast » Tennessee

ALUKO Group, Performance Food Group Invest $69M In Tennessee

ALUKO Group will bring 55 jobs to Madison County, while PFG expansion will add 37 jobs in Hamblen County.

ALUKO Group has selected Jackson, Tennessee, to locate its first U.S. manufacturing facility. The project will create 55 new jobs in Madison County and represents an investment of $36.3 million. The new facility will manufacture aluminum battery casings for operations at Ford Motor Company’s BlueOval City.

“On behalf of the ALUKO Group, I am delighted to announce our strategic investment in Tennessee, which marks a significant milestone as we expand into the North American market. This partnership underscores our commitment to mutual growth and success, and we are deeply grateful for the invaluable support and collaboration of the Tennessee state government. We eagerly anticipate a thriving future for both the ALUKO Group and the state of Tennessee,” said ALUKO Group Chairman Do-Bong Park.

ALUKO
ALUKO Group will invest $36.3 million in Madison County facility, creating 55 jobs. (Photo: TNECD)

Based in South Korea, the ALUKO Group consists of ALUKO, Hyundai Aluminium, Gogang Aluminium, Alutec, KPTU, Hyundai Aluminium Vina and Alutec Vina. Today, the company has approximately 4,500 employees worldwide.

 “The state with the strong workforce always wins, and Tennessee’s highly skilled workers are attracting companies from around the world. I welcome the ALUKO Group to the Volunteer State and thank them for their commitment to creating high-quality jobs for families in Madison County,” said Governor Bill Lee

“We have an outstanding relationship with the South Korean companies that call Tennessee home, and since 2019, this country has emerged as the state’s No. 1 foreign direct investment partner. I’m proud to welcome the ALUKO Group to the Volunteer State and thank them for not only making a significant investment in Tennessee but also for helping bolster our business-friendly climate,” said Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter

Performance Food Group Expands In Hamblen County

Performance Food Group Company is expanding its presence in East Tennessee. PFG is investing approximately $33.2 million, allowing the company to create 37 new jobs as part of its growth in Hamblen County.

“PFG has a strong history in East Tennessee, and we remain committed to investing in the local community and its residents. This expansion is an important step to providing our customers more product options while continuing to provide the world-class service PFG is known for,” said Barry Dorris, Regional President, PFG.

The expansion better supports PFG’s growing customer base by creating additional jobs in the local market.

PFG has more than 150 locations across North America with five broadline foodservice locations in Tennessee including Morristown, Johnson City, Knoxville, Lebanon and Nashville. The company’s roots date back to 1885 when the founder began selling groceries for a wholesaler in Richmond, Virginia. The company officially became PFG in 1987.

ALUKO
Performance Food Group will invest $33.2 million in Hamblen County expansion, creating 37 jobs. (Photo: TNECD)

“Tennessee’s strong business climate is strengthened and shaped by companies like PFG, and I am grateful for their commitment to creating nearly 40 new jobs for the families across Morristown and Hamblen County. I look forward to seeing the greater opportunity created as a result of this company’s continued growth in the region,” said Gov. Lee.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported 56 economic development projects in East Tennessee, resulting in approximately 10,000 job commitments and more than $3 billion in capital investments.

“East Tennessee’s economy is booming with nearly 25 new economic development projects and more than 4,700 jobs landing in this region since 2023. Today’s announcement will contribute to that growth, and we know that Hamblen County’s proximity to two-year, four-year and technical institutions will provide PFG with a ready-and-able workforce,” said TNECD Commissioner McWhorter.

Check out all the latest news related to Tennessee economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.

Capital Investment, Economic Development, Featured, Food & Beverage, Food Processing, Foreign Direct Investment, Industries, Manufacturing, Site Selection Factors, Tennessee, USA - Southeast

ALUKO Group, Capital Investment, Hamblen County, Madison County, Manufacturing, Performance Food Group, Single Location, Site Selection, tennessee, Tennessee Department of Community & Economic Development

Sponsored Content
Featured Location

Location Spotlight: Explore Minnesota

With a diverse economy built on industry-leading companies, thriving small businesses, high innovation rates, world-class infrastructure and a skilled, educated, and engaged workforce, there’s room for everyone to thrive.

Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Agricultural Heritage Meets Strong Manufacturing Base With a rich history in agriculture, the region is now made up of a strong manufacturing base, including everything from snack foods and Gatorade, to leading human resources software and revolutionary plug-less power systems for electric vehicles. Mount Rogers Regional Partnership's strategic East Coast location is the driving force.

Virginia’s i81-i77 Crossroads | Talent Retention & Manufacturing

Learn about manufacturing jobs and facilities in the Mount Rogers region of southwest Virginia. There is ample opportunity for education and jobs in a region rich with culture and heritage.

See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Polar Semiconductor Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See what leaders at Polar Semiconductor believe are the key benefits of doing business in Minnesota.

Doing Business in Minnesota, a Microbiologics Perspective

Minnesota is a place where the stars align — geography, culture and institutions – to create an unmatched economic landscape. See why Microbiologics CEO Kristen Knox says there’s no place in the world she’d rather do business than in Minnesota.

See More
Previous

CHIPS Incentives Program Awards Samsung Electronics $4.7B

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Business Facilities is a leading full-service media brand specializing in the site selection marketplace. Through a bi-monthly magazine, e-mail newsletters, a news portal, and its LiveXchange event, Business Facilities has created a dynamic community for C-level executives and economic development organizations.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Business Facilities.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMastodonMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly