Alexander’s Mobility Services To Relocate To Gallatin, Tennessee

Operating under the Atlas Van Lines umbrella, the moving company is relocating its Southeast headquarters to the city.

Alexander’s Mobility Services, plans to relocate its Southeast Headquarters to Gallatin, Tennessee. The new facility, which represents a $500,000 capital investment, is expected to open later this year. This marks a significant milestone for the company, which has been part of the Nashville community for nearly 30 years.

As a leader in household and commercial moving services, Alexander’s provides white-glove solutions for residential relocations, corporate employee transfers, and large-scale projects for industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and education. Current clients include leading retailers, government agencies, and international businesses.

“Our motto is ‘whatever it takes’,’” said Brandon Cooley, Vice President and General Manager of Alexander’s Mobility Services. “Whether it is a single desk or a major corporate move, we deliver consistent and reliable service. Gallatin’s focus on growth and development makes it the ideal location for our southeast headquarters.”

The new Gallatin facility will serve as a hub for Alexander’s Southeast operations, supporting clients across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The relocation is expected to create new career opportunities in logistics, management, and operations, building on Gallatin’s skilled workforce and strong manufacturing heritage. Approximately 30 full-time employees may relocate, with additional opportunities for new hires.

Tennessee
Alexander’s Mobility Services will invest $500,000 in relocation to Gallatin, Tennessee. (Photo: Phoenix Aerial Photography Inc.)

“Alexander’s commitment to quality and employee development aligns perfectly with Gallatin’s vision for economic growth,” said Rosemary Bates, Executive Director of the Gallatin Economic Development Agency (GEDA). “This relocation is a result of Gallatin’s proactive approach to business development and GEDA’s efforts to connect growing companies with the resources they need to thrive.”

“When companies choose to invest in Gallatin, they gain a partner committed to their success,” said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. “We are proud to welcome Alexander’s Mobility Services to our thriving business community and look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

Alexander’s Mobility Services has a long history of investing in its people and communities. Employees boast impressive longevity with many team members, such as nineteen-year- employee and current office administrator Karen Hill, embracing the move.

“I’m a Sumner County native, and I’m excited to work closer to home,” said Hill.

During peak moving season, the company partners with local colleges to provide flexible, well-paying summer jobs, creating a valuable pipeline for repeat seasonal workers. Alexander’s also plans to expand job opportunities for forklift drivers, inventory specialists, and management roles as part of its growth strategy.

Alexander’s Mobility Services anticipates its Gallatin facility will not only streamline operations but also foster local partnerships and economic growth.

“I’m proud this high-quality company is making a substantial investment in our city,” said Clay Haynes, a Gallatin native and Principal with Public Square, who assisted in the land transaction with Al. Neyer, the lead developer of the site.

Operating from 10 locations nationwide and headquartered in Irvine, California, Alexander’s is one of the leading companies operating under the Atlas Van Lines umbrella, the second-largest van line in the nation. Its global services include international shipping via air and sea supported by a network of Atlas agents in Europe and Asia.

