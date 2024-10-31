Albany Lands First CHIPS For America R&D Flagship Facility 

NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex in Albany, New York is the expected location for the first CHIPS for America research and development (R&D) flagship facility. The CHIPS for America Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Accelerator, a National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) facility, will be supported by a proposed federal investment of an estimated $825 million. The EUV Accelerator will focus on advancing state of the art EUV technology and the R&D that relies on it. EUV Lithography is essential for manufacturing smaller, faster, and more efficient microchips. The announcement was made today by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Natcast, operator of the NSTC.

Part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, CHIPS for America is driven by the growing need to bolster the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, accelerate U.S. leading-edge R&D, and create good quality jobs around the country. This proposed facility will bring together NSTC members from across the ecosystem to accelerate semiconductor R&D and innovation by providing NSTC members access to technologies, capabilities, and critical resources.

In December 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 billion partnership with leaders from the semiconductor industry such as IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron, and others to establish a next-generation semiconductor research and development center at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex. (Source: NY CREATES)

“With this first proposed flagship facility, CHIPS for America is providing access to cutting-edge research and tools to the NSTC and its launch represents a key milestone in ensuring the United States remains a global leader in innovation and semiconductor research and development,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The research and development component of the CHIPS and Science Act is fundamental to our long-term national security and ensuring the U.S. remains the most technologically competitive place on earth. Thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are not just producing the world’s most advanced semiconductors; we are building a resilient ecosystem that will power everything from smartphones to advanced AI, safeguarding U.S. national security and keeping America competitive for decades to come.”

NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex is the most advanced, publicly-owned, accessible 300mm semiconductor R&D center in North America, making it uniquely positioned to host the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator. In December 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $1 billion investment to establish NY CREATES’ High NA EUV Lithography Center, which will support the R&D of the world’s most complex and powerful semiconductors and will be leveraged as part of the national center.

“From day one of my administration, I pledged that New York State would lead the charge to bring back advanced manufacturing and R&D to the U.S., creating good jobs and economic opportunity in the process,” said Gov. Hochul. “Thanks to the winning combination of federal CHIPS funding and New York’s determination and ingenuity, the Albany NanoTech Complex will be home to the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator, and fuel America’s advanced manufacturing renaissance. I thank the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Commerce, Natcast, and our federal delegation for their partnership as we continue to work together to advance U.S. semiconductor leadership, safeguard our national security and create a brighter future for all.”

Next-Generation Semiconductor R&D Collaboration

The EUV Accelerator, which will have initial operations available in 2025, will allow Natcast, NY CREATES, and NSTC members to work collaboratively to conduct R&D activities essential to enabling faster commercialization of innovative semiconductor technology and strengthening the U.S.’s technology leadership.

Key capabilities at the EUV Accelerator are expected to include:

Access to cutting-edge EUV lithography tools and next generation R&D capabilities, including high numerical aperture (NA) EUV systems, with standard NA EUV expected by 2025 and High NA EUV in 2026.

Convening and spurring collaboration with industry, academic and government partners to advance technological innovation.

Dedicated NSTC on-site offices to support Natcast and NSTC member researchers.

Support for programs that provide, foster, and grow a talented workforce.

Efforts to grow NSTC membership and engagement while fostering an open, collaborative R&D environment with all NSTC facilities.

Locations for two more facilities — the CHIPS for America NSTC Prototyping and National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP) Advanced Packaging Piloting Facility, and CHIPS for America Administrative and Design Facility — are still forthcoming. The Department and Natcast expect to announce information in the coming months about the process for selecting affiliated technical centers.