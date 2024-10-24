In Alabama, Window Maker, Aerospace Services, and Steel Fabricator Creating 380 Jobs

Sierra Pacific Industries has officially opened the company’s new manufacturing campus, which will bring 300 jobs to Russell County, Alabama. The $60 million investment in Sierra Pacific Windows, the company’s division focused on high-end window and door products, represents a major growth initiative for the California-based firm.

The 610,000-square-foot facility will significantly expand Sierra Pacific’s manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to meet rising demand for its products used in both residential and commercial projects. Located near key transportation corridors, the Phenix City facility will serve as a hub for the company’s operations in the Southeastern U.S., enhancing its ability to deliver its products to a broad customer base across the region.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Governor Kay Ivey highlighted the importance of this project to both the local community and Alabama’s economy as a whole.

“Sierra Pacific’s decision to expand here is a vote of confidence in Alabama’s economy and in our people. Their investment not only strengthens Phenix City but also continues to build Alabama’s reputation as a premier place for business and innovation,” said Gov. Ivey. “Sierra Pacific is opening new doors of opportunity for so many in this community, and I couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds.”

Sierra Pacific Industries to invest $60 million into Russell County facility, creating 300 jobs. (Photo: Alabama Department of Commerce)

The Alabama facility, first announced in May 2023, joins Sierra Pacific’s existing operations in California and Wisconsin, bringing the company’s total manufacturing space for its Window division to more than two million square feet.

During the ceremony, Sierra Pacific Industries CEO Mark Emmerson said the Phenix City facility — previously “an old, worn-out textile mill” — will become the “flagship of our Windows division.”

“We’re very excited to be here. We love Alabama,” he added. “This is a significant milestone for Sierra Pacific, for the Phenix City Community and also for the State of Alabama. I’m so proud of our team. What they’ve done with this facility is incredible.”

Emmerson said the facility now has 43 workers, with the headcount expected to grow to 100 by mid-2026. It will reach 300 workers in 2026 and could reach 500 in the next few years.

Mobile County, AL Facilities Expected To Create 80 Jobs

Aerostar, a leading provider of aerospace repair services, will invest $4.7 million into the expansion of its facility at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley in Mobile, AL. The expansion will add 50 new jobs over the next three years, more than doubling its total employment to 110.

Aerostar’s investment will support the growth of the aerospace aftermarket sector, with new test equipment enabling the company to continue its specialized repair services for hydraulic, pneumatic and electromechanical aircraft components used in commercial airlines.

Aerostar to invest $4.7 million into Mobile expansion, creating 50 jobs. (Photo: Perry Hatcher, Aerostar)

In Chunchula, AL, Proplate, a global provider of integrated production solutions in steel fabrication. Proplate will invest a million dollars in the facility, bringing 30 new jobs to Mobile County within the first three years.

The Proplate facility will specialize in high-quality steel fabrication, including cutting, machining, grinding, painting, blasting and welding. This new site adds to Proplate’s global presence, complementing its existing production capabilities in Sweden and expanding its reach in North America.