Alabama: Building A Diverse Economy 

By Kyle Peschler

From the September/October 2024 Issue

A labama has seen significant improvements in economic development over the past year. Numerous businesses have either expanded their operations or moved their headquarters to the state due to its mild climate and pro-business environment.

Alabama has thriving industries due to the strong work ethic amongst the state’s residents. The state has graduates from both universities and skills training programs. Alabama helps train their residents with programs such as AIDT, an innovative training program that provides services, solutions, and connections for new and expanding businesses and employees.

The AIDT program includes recruitment, assessment, training of employees, development of job-related training materials, training facilities, and the delivery of job specific services.

Alabama’s geography and wide-open spaces have attracted businesses to move into the state. With the state’s location in the South on the Gulf Coast, businesses have access to supplies, materials, personnel, and products to transport across the country and world. Given the states prime location, supplies, materials, and products enter and exit the state every day. Alabama consists of 6 interstates totaling 1,130 miles and 19 highways totaling 3,850 miles. The state also has 3,000 miles of rail and 25 rail companies, making shipping products easy for companies. Alabama’s 6 major airports, 90 public airports, 6 commercial airlines, and 7 commuter airlines offer the aviation needs for companies to properly distribute their products to the rest of the world.

NASA Uses Alabama Made Space Hardware For Next Launch

Alabama is at the forefront of the space industry. A piece of space flight hardware made at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, is being shipped to Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the first mission of NASA’s Artemis program.

Crews move launch adapter out of Marshall Space Flight Center for shipment to Kennedy Space Center. (Credit: Alabama Department of Commerce)

Marshall took control of the design and development of the rocket and received help from Boeing’s Alabama workforce. In total, 106 companies in Alabama contributed to the rocket’s development.

“Alabama space workers developed the landmark Saturn V rocket over a half century ago, and they’re leading the way on the new SLS rocket that will take American astronauts back to the Moon,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Pharmavite Invests $12M Capital In Opelika

Pharmavite will invest over $12 million into their existing Opelika facility, improving operations. A leading manufacturer in vitamins, minerals, and gummies, Pharmavite first opened their Opelika facility in 2013 creating 280 jobs. Now with a total investment of $170 million in multiple different expansions, the number of jobs is now over 600.

“We’re thrilled to continue building on our commitment to Opelika through this investment, which will help improve Pharmavite’s operations and further support our hundreds of employees in the area. For more than ten years, Pharmavite has remained committed to the vitality of the region and our efforts would not have been possible without the continued support from Mayor Fuller, the City Council, and the Opelika Economic Development team,” stated Director of Plant Operations at the Opelika facility Solanda Prather.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller stated, “We are fortunate to have the world class partners like Pharmavite. They continue to provide good paying jobs to people in our community. They are a company built on strong values and beliefs. That’s the kind of workplace we want in Opelika.”

Builders Supply Co. Invests $10.6M In Dekalb County Builders Supply Co. will invest $10.6 million into a new manufacturing facility in Fort Payne, creating 10 full-time jobs. The new manufacturing facility will be 23,000 square feet. Founded in 1959, Builders Supply is currently headquartered in Fort Payne with locations in Scottsboro and Sylvania, catering to serve professional contractors and homeowners working on projects themselves. "We are extremely proud to be multi-generational, family-owned/operated local business. We are excited to reinvest in the future of our employees, our families, and the communities in which we work and live," said Builders Supply President and Co-Owner George Weatherly. "This is a giant step forward for Builders Supply. Not only are we excited about the growth potential that the new block manufacturing facility will provide to our company, but also the positive impact it will have on our community for many years to come," said the Builders Supply new Business Development Manager.

Builders Supply sells insulation, lumber, paint, windows closet supplies, tools, and other retail goods. The company also offers large commercial orders of items such as cement block and wooden pallets. Construction of the new facility will be completed by May 2025.

Zekelman To Invest $6M Into Alabama Projects

Zekelman Industries will invest over $6 million into the expansion of their steel tube production facility in Jefferson County, creating 91 jobs. $2.3 million will go towards upgrading the manufacturing capabilities and production capacity at its existing Atlas Tube facility, creating 33 jobs. The other $3.9 million will equip an existing warehouse to a new Wheatland Tube facility in Brimingham. There the warehouse will perform finishing processes on torque tubes produced by Atlas. This project will create 58 jobs.

Zekelman Industries to invest $6 million into Jefferson County expansion. (Credit: Alabama Department of Commerce)

“We’re excited to continue our growth with the community of Birmingham and surrounding areas. We continue to meet with dynamic people as we build this team, and our local partners are helping us transform a warehouse into a steel tube production and fabrication facility. Together, we have built a factory where teammates can expand and grow their careers while supporting their families,” said Zekelman Industries Executive Vice President and COO Tom Muth.

Once these projects are complete, the companies under Zekelman will work together to produce steel tubes for the solar industry.