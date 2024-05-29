Ajax Metal Forming Solutions To Expand Operations In Tucson, AZ

Ajax Metal Forming Solutions, an award-winning metal forming company that specializes in producing tight-tolerance metal parts for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and OEM suppliers, announces plans to expand its operations and provide sheet metal fabrication in Tucson, Arizona.

Ajax ownership has purchased 30,162 square feet of space at 4646 S. Overland Drive, Tucson, AZ. The full expansion over five years will add 20 jobs, primarily in operations and manufacturing, with an economic impact of $22 million. The solar-powered facility is scheduled to become operational in Q3 2024.

Ajax offers a wide variety of manufacturing services, including progressive metal stamping, sheet metal fabrication, fiber laser cutting, press brake forming, CNC turret punching, robotic welding, finishing, assembly, and kitting. Ajax services cater to a wide range of industries, primarily HVACR, medical devices, transportation, architecture, power generation, engineered products, and consumer goods. The company is certified to ISO standards 9001:2015 and 13485:2016 and practices sustainable and hazard-free manufacturing methods.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company began looking at additional manufacturing sites to expand production capacity. The selection of Tucson provided an opportunity to serve customers in the Southwest. Ajax also operates a plant in Raleigh, NC, which opened in 2021.

“Tucson checked all the boxes for us,” said Ajax President Kent Djubek. “Proximity to our customers, access to raw materials, good transportation infrastructure, and a superior technical workforce. We’re especially looking forward to welcoming colleagues on board from the University of Arizona and Pima Community College,” he said.

“Ajax’s decision to expand their operations to Tucson/Pima County is good news for Southern Arizona’s economy,” said Rex Scott, District One supervisor and Vice Chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. “Pima County has a lot to offer businesses, from a pro-business environment to a talented workforce and exceptional quality of life, and we’re glad to have companies like Ajax bringing more jobs and investment to our region.”

“The decision by Ajax to expand its operations in Southern Arizona, including investments in the latest robotics, sustainability, machinery, and software applications, really validates that our position as an advanced manufacturing center is strong and growing,” said Joe Snell, President & CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “Ajax is an incredible company whose presence benefits us greatly.”

